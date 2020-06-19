Ben Carson reflects on June 16: "Commemorating the emancipation of slaves is a wonderful thing"

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson told "Bill Hemmer Reports" on Friday that Juneteenth should become a national holiday.

"I think commemorating the emancipation of slaves is a wonderful thing," he said. "Providing freedom in our country, but also celebrating the hundreds of thousands of people of different ethnicities who gave their lives so that we can achieve that freedom in this country is a very significant and important step."

Juneteenth, which falls on Friday, marks the anniversary of Grand Union General Gordon Granger by telling Texans about federal orders to end slavery. The party has attracted significant attention in the wake of protests following the death of George Floyd.

What is the seventeenth? THE STORY BEHIND THE OLD COMMEMORATION OF THE ABOLITION OF SLAVERY

"I think we should learn that we are all in the same boat," Carson told Hemmer. "And if part of the boat sinks, the rest also falls. Therefore, we must care for each other, we must recognize that this country was founded on Judeo-Christian principles, including caring for your neighbor, loving your man, he has values ​​and principles that guide his life, and if we reject them, we end up replacing them with something else, and it's unlikely to be as good as what we had, "he said.

On Friday, Carson tweeted that she celebrated June 16 with First Lady Melania Trump and others in Tampa, Florida.

On Thursday, Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, said he would soon introduce a bipartisan bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday. On Friday, Sens. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., Cory Booker, D-N.J., Ed Markey, D-Mass., And Tina Smith, D-Minn. They announced that they would introduce their own legislation to that effect.

"The celebration of June 15 is much more than remembering the day of 1865 when, more than two years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation, enslaved Texans were finally freed from slavery to slavery," Booker said in a release.

"Juneteenth is about taking back our history, rejoicing in the progress we've made, and re-committing to the work yet to be done. Our nation still has a long way to go to tell of and overcome the dark legacy of slavery and violence and injustice that has persisted after its completion. Making Juneteenth a federal holiday represents a step forward in the healing journey the United States is still taking. "