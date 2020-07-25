Ben Carson: Riots, protests can bring & # 39; lasting destruction & # 39; to US cities

The consequences of allowing protesters and rioters to make decisions in big cities like Chicago and Portland, Oregon, may not always be predictable, Dr. Ben Carson said Friday during an appearance on "Hannity."

"People should recognize that when you invite anarchists to your neighborhood and join them, there will be lasting destruction that you will have to deal with with your children and everyone else will have to deal with," Carson, who serves as secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) of President Trump said.

During the interview with guest host Jason Chaffetz, Carson addressed various topics, including violence in American cities. He also defended the Trump administration's decision to repeal an Obama-era rule purportedly aimed at diversifying the suburbs.

CHICAGO POLICE TRIES TO FIGHT POLICY-DRIVEN LIMITED VIOLENCE

Carson pointed out one thing that the demands and criticism of protesters and protesters have in common.

"They blame Donald Trump for everything," he said.

Instead, local leaders should be held accountable, the secretary said. He urged voters to always carefully evaluate who they vote to avoid future problems.

"There is a contract, an unwritten contract, between the local government and the people. The local government is supposed to protect the people, they are supposed to protect the businesses and their property. And when they don't, they evade their duties "Carson said. "And there should be consequences for that. And some people have already started talking about it."

"I appeal to the voters," he added. "Look at the people you're putting in office. Evaluate what they're doing. Are they achieving things or not?" Carson said. "We have to be much smarter than that or we get what we deserve."

Carson also said the reversal of the Obama-era housing regulation affecting the suburbs was a good move.

"I have already started to hear people say, well, that the Trump administration is racist and moving away from civil rights and fair housing. What rubbish," said Carson, defending the administration's record. "So we don't need another bunch of layers of bureaucracy to tell people how they are supposed to live, where they are supposed to live."

The Associated Press contributed to this story.