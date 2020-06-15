Ben Carson says Trump "will reach" kneeling players during anthem

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson said Monday in a radio interview that he would "work" with President Trump on the issue of athletes kneeling during the national anthem, which the president has continuously voiced to his opposition, saying, "He'll get there."

Carson, the only black member of Trump's cabinet, said he believes most players kneel to protest police brutality rather than disrespect for the flag, but added that players should make that clear.

"Many people get the impression that they are kneeling because they don't respect our national anthem or they don't respect the flag or what it means. And in fact, I don't think that's the reason why most of them kneel. I think the Most of them kneel because they know they want to protest the brutality of the police forces. They need to make that very clear, "Carson said in" The Hugh Hewitt Show. "

He added: "And of course, now that that has been brought to national attention, I'm not sure if it needs to continue."

When asked if he could convince the president not to get angry at the kneeling players during the anthem, Carson replied, "Well, I don't think he has expressed so much animosity in that region lately." And I think we continue to work with him. He will get there. "

Trump, however, continued to express his displeasure at the form of protest over the weekend, after the US Soccer Board of Directors. USA He voted to repeal a rule that forces his players to remain standing during the national anthem.

The NFL seemed to follow suit. "We were wrong not to listen to NFL players earlier and encourage everyone to speak up and protest peacefully," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. NASCAR also joined, relaxing the rules that prohibit kneeling during the anthem and banning the Confederate flag from its events.

Trump retweeted a tweet from Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Florida, saying: "I would rather the United States not have a soccer team than a soccer team that does not represent the National Anthem." You shouldn't play under our flag as our national team if you don't stop when he gets up. "

Trump also quoted a tweet from Rep. Jim Jordan, Republican of Ohio, saying: "Let me clarify this, WILL THE UNITED STATES Football not represent the National Anthem of the UNITED STATES?"

"And it seems like the NFL is heading in that direction, too, but not with me!" added the president.

The theme of kneeling during the national anthem has resurfaced in the wake of nationwide protests following the death of George Floyd. Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick sparked controversy four years ago when he refused to defend the national anthem in protest of police brutality and racial injustice.

Trump criticized New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees in early June for apologizing after earlier comments that he was critical of kneeling during the national anthem.

“I am a huge admirer of Drew Brees. I think he is truly one of the best quarterbacks, but he should not have resumed his original stance of honoring our magnificent American flag, "the president wrote on Twitter.

He also wrote: "OLD GLORY should be revered, appreciated and elevated … We should stand tall and tall, ideally with a greeting or a hand on our hearts. There are other things you can protest about, but not our Great American Flag. : DO NOT KNEE!

Brees told Yahoo Sports on June 3 that "he will never agree with anyone who does not respect the flag of the United States of America or our country."

"Through my ongoing conversations with friends, teammates, and leaders of the black community, I realize that this is not a problem with the American flag. It never has been," Brees wrote in response to criticism from Trump on Instagram.

Later, on "The Hugh Hewitt Show," Hewitt asked Carson if he believed the United States was systematically racist. "Of course not," replied Carson.

"I've seen systemic racism grow. I mean, we're much better than that now. Do we still have racist people? Of course. You know, you will always have people who think superficially and don't think deeply. But you know, that doesn't mean that all the system is damaged and needs to be changed, "added the secretary.