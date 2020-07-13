Ben Domenech Rejects Criticism From Missouri Armed Couple: "Cops Weren't Coming"

On Monday, federalist Ben Domenech defended the Missouri couple who were rejected for brandishing firearms as protesters gathered outside their home.

"They called the police and the police were not going to come," Domenech told "Fox & Friends," adding that the couple had a "fundamental right as Americans" to use legally owned firearms to defend themselves against armed people. close to home.

"This is exactly the scenario when you have a firearm and are prepared to defend what you have."

MISSOURI COUPLES WHO DEFENDED HOME HAD A RIFLE DURING THE POLICE SEARCH: REPORT

Domenech's comments came after 12 Republican members of Congress wrote to Attorney General William Barr, arguing in defense of the Second Amendment rights of a Missouri couple whose rifle and pistol are now in the possession of local authorities.

Mark and Patricia McCloskey, who made national headlines in late June when they took up arms to defend their home from protesters who broke into their gated neighborhood of St. Louis, had their rifle confiscated on Friday when local police executed a search warrant.

Then on Saturday, a lawyer, who represented the couple until recently, handed police a gun that Patricia McCloskey was holding during the June incident, FOX 2 reported from St. Louis.

Domenech recalled that Nikole Hannah-Jones of the New York Times stated that the destruction of property does not qualify as "violence" in the context of the riots, but that the act of self-defense constitutes violence.

"In her opinion, violence is based on white supremacy, which is what she says the Second Amendment is founded on," Domenech said.

"We are not just talking about a reporter. This is not just a biased media individual. This is someone who created Project 1619 that is about to be taught in public schools across the United States, a falsehood about the founding of the United States and that's really what they come from this perspective. "