Ben Higgins returned to see his season of & # 39; The Bachelor & # 39; and he's ashamed

Higgins had a chance to look back on his 2016 season during the Monday night episode of "The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever!"
The former Denver business analyst got a little upset at Bachelor Nation after telling two contestants, Jojo Fletcher and Lauren Bushnell, that he was in love with them.
"It was difficult to see," Higgins told "GMA." "Mainly because I remind myself of myself, 26, and how much I felt the world was falling in love with me. And then how much these women would hurt themselves."
He eventually nominated Bushnell on the show, but the couple broke up in 2017.
Higgins had kind words for his old love.
"You appreciate that relationship and what it taught me and, hopefully, what it taught you," he said. "I think I'm a better man for that."
One person who can testify to that is his new fiance Jessica Clark.
The couple got engaged in March and Higgins shared the news on their verified Instagram account.
She also praised Clark, who is a co-owner of the fitness companies SweatNET Nashville and SweatNET Denver.
"I wish the world could know her more than they know me because she is something special," said Higgins.