Ben Higgins returned to see his season of & # 39; The Bachelor & # 39; and he's ashamed

"He had his hand on his forehead looking between his fingers the whole time," he told "Good Morning America." "A lot of it embarrassed me and then I was also reliving one of the best moments of my life."

Higgins had a chance to look back on his 2016 season during the Monday night episode of "The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever!"

The former Denver business analyst got a little upset at Bachelor Nation after telling two contestants, Jojo Fletcher and Lauren Bushnell, that he was in love with them.

"It was difficult to see," Higgins told "GMA." "Mainly because I remind myself of myself, 26, and how much I felt the world was falling in love with me. And then how much these women would hurt themselves."