Ben & Jerry & # 39; s tells the United States to #found the police & # 39; in a special Juneteenth message

The Vermont-based ice cream company posted a detailed breakdown on its website of what the move to dismantle the police means.

Explains the racist roots of the American police and argues that the refinance police "offers the best opportunity in generations to completely transform our police model and create stronger and safer communities where African Americans and people of color can finally experience and celebrate the true freedom".

"& # 39; Defund the police & # 39; means that we stop spending our tax dollars on many of the discredited, dangerous and racist parts of the police and instead invest that money in community-driven solutions that promote health , the maintenance of real peace and security. " The company says.

Like many companies, Ben & Jerry & # 39; s He made a strong show of support for Black Lives Matter in the days after the George Floyd tragedy, urging Americans to "dismantle white supremacy" and "deal with the sins of our past."