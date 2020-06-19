Ben & Jerry & # 39; s tells the United States to #found the police & # 39; in a special Juneteenth message

The Vermont-based ice cream company posted a detailed breakdown on its website of what the move to dismantle the police means.
"& # 39; Defund the police & # 39; means that we stop spending our tax dollars on many of the discredited, dangerous and racist parts of the police and instead invest that money in community-driven solutions that promote health , the maintenance of real peace and security. " The company says.
Like many companies, Ben & Jerry & # 39; s He made a strong show of support for Black Lives Matter in the days after the George Floyd tragedy, urging Americans to "dismantle white supremacy" and "deal with the sins of our past."
But almost none of those companies has publicly expressed support for the removal of police funds.
There was no mistaking Ben and Jerry's statement on Friday: "This June 19, on what should be our nation's true Independence Day, it is time to free ourselves from a dangerous and racist pattern of law enforcement and working towards a new vision of building prosperous communities where all people have what they need to be healthy and safe. "