Ben Shapiro accuses Democrats of & # 39; supporting chaos & # 39 ;, using riots as & # 39; a pressure tactic & # 39; against voters

Protesters in cities across the United States are engaging in a form of "political terrorism," and Democratic officials have shown complicity through their response, Ben Shapiro said Monday.

"If you are burning cities because you are trying to apply pressure tactics … then, in fact, you are engaging in a form of political terrorism," said the host of "The Ben Shapiro Show" in response to another weekend of disorder and disturbances. "And that the cities stand firm and give in to that is not only the height of irresponsibility, it is incredibly dangerous and makes them complicit in this act."

Shapiro told his listeners that Democrats are "supporting chaos" and allowing the destruction of their cities in hopes that ravages will plunge President Trump's reelection bid.

"So why are Democrats not doing anything about it? Why? All cities are burning," Shapiro said. "The answer is pretty obvious right now. For many Democrats, they are willing to wink and nod at this, as long as they think it is a political tool."

AMERICAN MAYHEM: MORE RIOTING AND ILLEGALITY IN THE CITIES OF ALL THE UNITED STATES

"They believe that a feeling of chaos will kick Trump out of office," he continued. "Trump is the president, the feelings of chaos are not in the best interest of an acting president, so they are perfectly willing to accept the chaos. They are supporting the chaos."

Tensions have risen in some cities since federal officials were dispatched to quell riots in Portland, Oregon, which have continued for nearly 60 days straight since George Floyd's May 25 death in Minneapolis police custody.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat from California, blamed Trump for the riots on CBS "Face The Nation" over the weekend, calling him "Mr. Last but not least."

"Time didn't start with Trump," Shapiro replied. "Trump is not the Big Bang of American politics."

But, Shapiro explained, "This is the real Democratic strategy. It's about Trump and if you get rid of Trump, then the violence would disappear. This is the unspoken threat. The unspoken threat is, unless you give us what that we want, the violence will not disappear. "

"The day after Joe Biden's election, it all ends. That is my prediction," he said later in the show. "Why? Because this is all a pressure tactic applied to law-abiding Americans, which is disgusting.

"It's horrible," he concluded, "and that's what you're seeing across the country."