Ben Shapiro: Democrats and media are "supporting the chaos" as "villains" destroy the country

The outrage from Democrats and much of the mainstream media over President Trump's deployment of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in Portland, Oregon, is further evidence that they are "supporting chaos," said Ben Shapiro on Wednesday.

"It really is difficult to escape the conclusion that many people in the Democratic Party and the media are involved in the chaos," the host of the "Ben Shapiro Show" told Harris Faulkner, "outnumbered."

HANNITY BLOCKS DEMOCRATS & # 39; & # 39; PSYCHOTIC INSANITY & # 39; & # 39; AFTER CALLING THE FEDERAL INTERVENTION IN PORTLAND & # 39; GESTAPO & # 39;

"They are supporting chaos. One of the reasons they are supporting chaos is to create a narrative in which President Trump is a tyrant and then they can get rid of President Trump," he explained. "It's hard to believe that if Joe Biden were president right now, the mayor of Portland would be sitting looking at his belly button as protesters attacked his city."

Shapiro referred to Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, a Democrat, who called the tactics of federal law enforcement officers to arrest suspects in the city as "non-Americans" and has repeatedly called for them to leave despite continued protests violent.

"It feels extraordinarily political," said Shapiro. "Federal officers who enter to protect federal property … federal law gives them the go-ahead. They are identified as federal officers …"

Shapiro also criticized Whip James Clyburn, a Democrat in the House of Representatives, for his "despicable comments" after comparing the federal police in Portland with the Gestapo police force of Nazi Germany earlier this week.

"The narrative that is enacted that we are seeing the Gestapo on the street, something Jim Clyburn … said yesterday, is a despicable and lying narrative," Shapiro argued, praising "the people who are doing the hard work separating the villain civilizations that would destroy it. "