Ben Shapiro denounces Barr's audience as "moral absurdity": "Simply ridiculous from start to finish"

Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro on Tuesday criticized House Democrats for their treatment of Attorney General William Barr during his appearance before the House Judiciary Committee, calling the hearing "moral nonsense."

"It was ridiculous from start to finish," Shapiro said in "The Ingraham Angle."

Barr clashed with House of Representatives Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, a New York Democrat, who accused the Attorney General of covering President Trump and, at one point, denied Barr a five-minute break.

The presenter of "The Ben Shapiro Show" added that "the fact that Barr, who is a public servant who has been around since the Reagan administration, was treated this way, is a good reminder that when President Trump says: They're not coming after me, they're coming after you supporters, you're right about that.

"Because Barr is generic & # 39; R & # 39; He is not Donald Trump. He is just a normal race, very smart republican, conservative. And they chased him like he was Donald Trump, which means they will persecute almost anyone forever that person oppose the radical left. agenda. "

Federalist federal editor Mollie Hemingway predicted that American voters who saw the hearing received every reason not to support Democrats in November.

"There is a group of Democrats, a large group of Democrats who are unwilling to condemn violence against federal buildings and federal law enforcement officers, destruction of city centers, arson, looting, assault," he said. Hemingway. "They cannot condemn those things. In fact, they defend those things and attack people who are trying to restore law and order in these places."

"That is a very visceral option facing American voters and it was put on display today."