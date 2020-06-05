Ben Shapiro mocks the "totally crazy" apology from the NY Times for Cotton's op-ed: 'Don't yell at us! We are awake!

"Delirious" from the New York Times Sorry about his decision to publish an opinion piece by Senator Tom Cotton, which caused Gray Lady employees lashing out at his employer –is "completely insane" and represents "absolute cowardice" on behalf of his editorial board, Ben shapiro stated on Friday.

"The movement towards 'the United States is evil, systematically racist and, therefore, the only way to solve it is to turn off all the voices that we do not like …' is being carried out by all the personnel of the New York Times, "he added. The presenter of "Ben Shapiro Show" argued.

NY TIMES PROBLEMS & # 39; MEA BLAME & # 39 ;, SAYS TOM COTTON CHOICE AT GEORGE FLOYD RIOTS & # 39; RUSHED & # 39 ;, FAILED TO MEET STANDARDS

In the piece published on Wednesday Cotton asked the federal government to "send troops" to quell the violent uprisings George Floyd & # 39; s death. However, what was described as an "open revolt" took place among dozens of Times employees and all of them tweeted in unison, "Executing this endangers Black @NYTimes staff."

"Put them in danger … why?" Shapiro replied. "Are they causing riots and looting? Are they throwing Molotov cocktails at police cars? If not, they probably shouldn't feel in danger from this.

"It is not really the threat of violence," he continued. "It is the belief that the only way to make a better America is to suppress the voices you don't like."

After the editor of the Times editorial page James Bennet and the editor of the Times A.G. Sulzberger to defend opinion piece, a spokeswoman released a statement Thursday at night claiming that Cotton's piece should never have been published.

"We have examined the piece and the process that led to its publication. This review made clear that a hasty editorial process led to the publication of an opinion piece that did not meet our standards," the statement read. "As a result, we plan to examine both short-term and long-term changes, to include expanding our fact-checking operation and reducing the number of published articles."

"If you're saying you can't print an op-ed from a sitting US senator, a Harvard law graduate … who's writing an article about the military's use of riot and looting … not just it's not in the mainstream, you are completely insane, "Shapiro replied.

COTTON OFFICE UNKNOWN BY NYT BACKPEDALING

The outspoken conservative noted that employees outraged by Cotton's op-ed were apparently not enthusiastic enough to quit smoking, but that they "just want to complain," so cowardly cowardly senior management apologize for publishing a piece of that 58 percent. Americans agree.

"This was just 'Please don't yell at us! Don't yell at us, we woke up, we woke up!" He scoffed, adding that "the amount of cowardice in American companies is staggering.

"Absolute cowardice".

Fox News' Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.