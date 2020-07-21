Ben Shapiro rips Kasich over reports he will speak on DNC: "Have you ever stopped running for president?"

Ben Shapiro, editor emeritus of the Daily Wire, reacted Monday to the Associated Press report that former Republican Ohio Governor John Kasich may be speaking at the Democratic National Convention in support of alleged nominee Joe Biden.

The AP reported that, according to a person with direct knowledge of the plans, the 2016 former Republican presidential candidate is among a handful of high-profile Republican members who are likely to become more active in supporting Biden in the fall.

"Have you ever stopped running for president? Did you officially retire in 2016 or are you still running?" Shapiro asked.

The commenter joked that Kasich was likely a regular guest of honor at "rubber chicken dinners," where he makes "nobody listens."

He also asked where Kasich's political niche in the DNC really would be:

"OMG, where's the tide in Democratic Party circles? – Oh OMG, John Kasich is coming. I'm so excited I can't wait for John Kasich to speak. Words no one said in history. Man. "

Kasich has had a difficult relationship with President Trump, and joined calls for his impeachment in 2019.

More recently, Kasich has been more diplomatic in comments about the president, and told CNN after one of the Trump coronavirus-related speeches that the New York Republican was "fine."

"Look, I saw the address tonight and I thought it was fine. It did well," Kasich said at the time. "I'm glad he did the directing tonight and I think it was important."

Joseph News Wulfsohn and The Fox News Associated Press contributed to this report..