Ben Shapiro tells Mark Levin that the United States is going through the & # 39; French Revolution in real time & # 39; without guillotines

Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro told "Life, Liberty & Levin" in an interview broadcast Sunday that the ongoing unrest in the United States resembles "the French Revolution in real time without the actual physical guillotines."

"The fact is that what we have seen in the last few weeks is the full bloom of an ideology of disintegrationism that has been affecting our universities, through our media, through our main cultural institutions for years," he said. Shapiro, editor emeritus. of The Daily Wire and author of the next book "How to destroy America in three easy steps".

"The idea [of disintegrationism is] that the United States has never had ties to unite us and that the history of the United States is the history of one group hitting another group in the head, [and that] the philosophy of the United States is really a kind of cardboard mask … covering up hierarchies of brutal power dynamics, and that our culture of rights is really a lie, "Shapiro told host Mark Levin.

WATCH THE SUNDAYS OF & # 39; LIFE, LIBERTY AND LEVIN & # 39; AT 8 PM ET ON THE FOX NEWS CHANNEL

Shapiro added that the belief also implies that our rights "should be pushed out in favor of an orthodoxy that rules from above and tells you how you should think."

"You can see that all of this materializes in everything from the riots and looting to Project 1619 [of the New York Times]," he told Levin.

Shapiro suggested that this ideology has been around for some time, but the election of President Trump caused all its facets to "explode" immediately.

"I think [Trump] provides a common ground where it doesn't matter how radically you let go, you will find allies in the old liberal school that is crumbling and that it will unite with you just to get rid of Trump," he told Levin. "I think the true story of what is happening here is not even right versus left. It is radical left against everyone else."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"You are seeing a battle that breaks out within the Democratic Party between Nancy Pelosi, who is now in quotes, moderate [but] who radically left and people like Ilhan Omar," Shapiro continued. "And you're seeing who's winning that battle."

The presenter of "The Ben Shapiro Show" also noted that many people mistakenly believed that this brand of "fascism" would disappear or moderate once some of its advocates entered public office.

"It turns out … when they entered the corridors of power, they simply decided to uproot all systems and take over."