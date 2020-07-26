Ben Shapiro: the narrative on the left & # 39; Blame the system & # 39; Intended to erase the history and culture of the United States.

Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro on Saturday weighed violence and lawlessness in major American cities and criticized Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, saying he led his campaign as a "dead person."

"I think what the left has done is create a narrative where they can blame everything chaotic on the system itself. And that's what they've seen them do," Shapiro said in "Watters & # 39; World." "They are trying to blame the federal police for enforcing the law."

The presenter of "The Ben Shapiro Show" also accused the liberals of trying to erase the culture of the United States.

"Look, no nation can survive if it doesn't share a philosophy, a history and a culture. And what you're seeing from many of the troublemakers and looters, and by the way, their fans and the mainstream media, is that that's exactly what they want to do, "Shapiro said. "They want to get rid of the philosophy, history, and culture of the United States. It is making the country a significantly worse place every day."

Shapiro proposed that the Americans would react with anger once Biden chooses a running mate.

"Joe Biden has so far carried out a campaign of being basically a dead person who doesn't say controversial things," Shapiro said. "If you select a vice president who is more controversial than he is, and if President Trump can point out that Biden is, at best, a transitional figure for that vice president and will likely end up enacting many of the radical priorities, then Trump you really have an election campaign to win. "

Shapiro credited Biden with keeping both ends of the political spectrum where he needs them.

"He is smart enough to say the topics that most Americans know," Shapiro said. "Although he has emboldened the radical left wing of his base, he is counting on the fact that most people are comfortable with him through a period of embracing the radical left more and more."