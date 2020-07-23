Ben Shapiro: United States is pressing the self-destruct button

On Tuesday, The Wall Street Journal released the results of a survey conducted in conjunction with NBC News.

The survey found that 56 percent of Americans believe that American society is racist. Seventy-one percent believe that race relations are very or quite bad. Most troubling is that 65 percent of African Americans say racial discrimination is embedded in American society, "even in our policies and institutions."

The notion that the United States is systematically racist bodes ill for the future. It is also a dramatic lie.

BEN SHAPIRO: DEMOCRATS AND THE MEDIA ARE & # 39; THROWING FOR THE CHAOS & # 39; AS & # 39; VILLANOS & # 39; DESTROY THE COUNTRY

American history is full of racism; Racism was in fact the root of systems ranging from slavery to Jim Crow. But the history of America is the history of the collection of the promissory note of Martin Luther King Jr .: the fulfillment of the promise of the Declaration of Independence to treat all men equally, to guarantee the protection of their inalienable natural rights.

The United States has worked to remove the near-universal sin of intolerance in pursuit of the declaration. The history of America is 1776, not 1619; it's Abraham Lincoln, not John C. Calhoun; it's Martin Luther King Jr., not Robin DiAngelo.

More from Opinion

It is particularly true today that American society does not deserve the pent-up contempt on its head. American society is decidedly no Racist: According to Swedish World Values ​​economists, the United States is one of the countries with the highest racial tolerance on Earth.

American law has prohibited racial discrimination for two generations and more than half a century; in fact, the only racially discriminatory laws in the books cut in favor of racial minorities, who have been granted special privileges in arenas as college admissions.

Police are no longer an instrument of racial terror, contrary to popular media narrative: in many of the largest cities in the United States, police forces are mostly or almost minority, and police are no more likely to fire and kill black americans than white americans.

High crime problems in minority neighborhoods are generally the result of under surveillance, instead of the opposite.

Some problems of wealth inequality are partly a product of history: history always has consequences. But overwhelmingly, the paths to success are not impeded by discrimination.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION BULLETIN

Black Americans occupy many of the most prominent positions in American society, from government to entertainment, to education to finance. Responsible individual decision making it is generally rewarded for all Americans, black and white. And Americans are more than willing to fight those who would obstruct the possibility of success for those who make the right decisions.

Apparently, more and more Americans believe that the American system is endemically racist; however, the system produces more wealth, freedom, and opportunity than any other on Earth for millions of citizens of all colors, faiths, and religions.

If the majority of Americans believe that society is racist, not just individuals, but a large swath of friends and neighbors, and the institutions of the United States, then it will be quite difficult for Americans to unify.

No country can survive its citizens by viewing each other as enemies rather than friends, viewing their country as a reflection of the continuing evil embedded in its history.

The United States, like any other nation, requires a common philosophy, culture, and history to survive. And yet those elements are constantly being eroded by those who prefer to collapse the American system in search of an unspecified utopia.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

That utopia will not come. All that will follow from the dissolution of our common ties is chaos.

The principles of the Declaration of Independence remain true; The promise remains long lasting. The only question is whether we are willing to uphold those principles and work again to fulfill those promises, rather than give in to the foundations of the greatest nation ever conceived by humanity.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ABOUT BEN SHAPIRO