Ben Shapiro Warns Republicans to Change Priorities Before 2020: "It's About Winning the Culture"

Republicans will not win until they recognize that 2020 is not a political fight, but a battle for America's culture and the country's future, conservative commentator Ben Shapiro told "Life, Liberty & Levin" in an interview that aired. on Sunday.

"I think the big flaw with the political right is that we give up culture and focus on politics. The right is really very good at winning elections. We have had several Republican presidents in my life. We have dominated Congress from 1994 to 2006 and again from 2010 to 2018, and it didn't matter. I mean, the left continued to change to the very nature of the gavel. It's not about winning elections. It's about winning culture, "Shapiro said. , the editor emeritus of The Daily Wire and author of the upcoming book, "How to Destroy America in Three Easy Steps."

The outspoken conservative said his party too often looked the other way on key issues, leaving a vacancy for the left to fill with a small rejection from across the aisle.

"The right did not participate in the educational system. Somehow they let it go," he explained. "We didn't get involved in creating culture in Hollywood. We just let it go. We established alternative media structures outside of mainstream media, and that has been the most successful part of what the right has done. But, now that the left it is vindictively trying to shut down all possibilities for social media, including distributing those messages. Therefore, the right has to understand that this is more of a cultural war than even a political war. "

The solution, Shapiro said, boiled down to a focus on "re-instilling the feeling that we share a culture."

"I don't want to say that we watch the same soccer games or that we sponsor the same stores," he explained.

"What I really want to say is that we have to have the same moral conversation about rights and that's where I think Americans can still be heard. I think even the most successful left-wing movements have been voiced many times dishonestly in terms of rights. But I think the political right in this country has almost a monopoly on the traditional view of what constitutes rights, "he concluded, adding:" I think it is still a great vision and still attractive. one."