Paul Verhoeven’s erotic drama, “Benedetta” has been talked about a lot. It is soon coming out. In the movies Basic Instinct and Showgirls, Sharon Stone flashed her private part on screen. But in real life, director Verhoeven is fascinated by religion. Years ago, Verhoeven was going to make a movie called “Jesus: The Man.” He also wrote a book called “Jesus of Nazareth” in 2007. Now he is combining his love of analyzing religious themes and the hypocrisy within them with his sex-forward directing style.

Benedetta is a movie about a nun who has visions of Jesus. One day people in town got sick with the plague. There is an old book about the nun’s life, so they made this movie based on it. The story is about a 17th-century nun, Benedetta. She had an affair with another nun named Bartolomea.

The film comes from controversial Dutch director Paul Verhoeven. He is well-known for his erotic and violent films, like “Basic Instinct,” and the French language film “Elle.” Recently, a movie star said a lot of things that were not nice about him. The 83-year-old director is still making his signature, but also different types of movies.

Benedetta is a movie with a lot of drama. There is religion and power and there is also a wooden Virgin Mary dildo. It will be one of the wildest movies this year.

What is the release date of Benedetta?

Benedetta is coming to theaters and VOD in the United States on December 3rd and 14 October 2021 in the Netherland. Critics’ reviews are already out because the movie premiered at Cannes Film Festival and then made its North American debut at the New York Film Festival. “Benedetta” was meant to debut at Cannes in 2020, but then the pandemic happened.

The movie is spoken in French, even though it takes place in Italy. The director said that he already had experience filming movies in French with ‘Elle.’ English-speaking people can watch with subtitles.

What is the plot of Benedetta?

The director for this movie, Paul Verhoeven, never read the “Starship Troopers” book, but he did read “Immodest Acts: The Life of a Lesbian Nun in Renaissance Italy” before filming. The movie Benedetta is about a woman who lived in the 1600s and was imprisoned by her convent. She had many bad things happen to her, like sleeping with another nun and faking miracles. Verhoeven took the story and made a movie. It is about Benedetta and Bartolomea. The audience wonders if Benedetta has visions from God.

This book has people who are naked and church drama. It also has people’s lives being threatened by the plague. There is always something happening, so this book is entertaining and provoking.

Who will be starring in Benedetta?

The person who is in charge of the cast is called Benedetta Carlini. She’s played by Belgian actor VirginieEfira. Virginie has also acted with director Paul Verhoeven before, in another French-language film, “Elle.” Elvira is a French actress who has been in movies. She was in a movie called “In Bed with Victoria” with Verhoeven. In an interview with Collider, Elvira said that it felt great to do more complicated roles now that she is older. In an interview, Verhoeven said he didn’t audition Efira. He offered her the part.

In the movie, Benedetta’s love interest is Bartolomea. She was in another show called “OVNI(s)” and before that, she was on “Versailles.” They are joined by Charlotte Rampling who has been an actor for a long time. She played the head of the convent, Abbess Felicit.

Where I can watch Benedetta?

Benedetta can be seen on Netflix. Benedetta also has a Facebook page where you can keep up with the latest news.

