The film Benedetta is a new release in the French and the Dutch languages. The film tells the story of a 17th-century nun, Benedetta Carlini. There are very few biographical drama films that can captivate the audience. But the film is one of them. This new release stars Virginie Efira who plays Benedetta Carlini. She is a novice nun in an Italian convent during the 17th century.

The movie has been directed and co-written by Paul Verhoeven, who is a French director. Here we have covered the summary, review, and other details for you. Read on to know more.

The French Erotica Marks a Notable Release with Fantastic Storyline

The Benedetta movie was released on July 9, 2021. Since then it has been in people’s hearts. The French Erotica has been directed by Paul Verhoeven. He is a famous director in this domain with several notable releases to his credit.

The storyline of the movie is based on a lesbian love affair between two nuns. The 17th-century Italian nun joins a convent in Tuscany. And has an affair with another sister. This is the storyline of the movie that you will love for sure.

The nun is portrayed as mysterious and venerated by her religious entourage. However, she is arrested and judged for sapphism.

Moreover, it has been adapted from the 1986 non-fiction book. It is Immodest Acts: The Life of a Lesbian Nun in Renaissance Italy from Judith C. Brown. He is a well-known American historian of Renaissance Italy and women’s history.

Also, the movie has been produced by Saïd Ben Saïd and David Birke. Along with Anne Dudley doing the composing for this feature film. Although the Benedetta can be considered as one of his best works to date that you will surely love.

The Cast of the Newly Released Benedetta

Virginie Efira as Benedetta Carlini and Lambert Wilson as The Nuncio play the main characters of the movie. The other names from the list of the cast include Daphne Patakia as Bartolomea and Charlotte Rampling as The Abbess.

A few of the other characters to feature in the movie are Olivier Rabourdin as Alfonso Cecchi, Clotilde Courau as Midea Carlini. Also, Benedetta’s mother, and David Clavel as Giuliano Carlini, Benedetta’s father.

Nevertheless, Hervé Pierre is seen as Paolo Ricordati, Louise Chevillotte as nun Christina, and Guilaine Londez as nun Jacopa. We were also happy to see Lauriane Riquet as nun Rosanna and Nicolas Gaspar as the mercenary captain.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reviews for the Movie: Breaks the Ground with Average Ratings

The erotica covered Ecstacy, comedy, and drama. The movie has satirical though humble punchlines.

The storyline of the movie was successful to a great extent. Benedetta Carlini was a real historic personage. And the movie successfully depicts her story in an artistic manner. The direction of the movie is also praiseworthy with good screenplay and cinematography.

Reviewers have given mixed reviews for this Italian film. They say that there are some scenes that may give rise to controversies. The movie depicts an open-minded background of a nun. And this may be offensive to religious people.

However, the main character Benedetta is seen delivering power. And though satirical, humble punchlines about sexuality and religious hypocrisy.

Nevertheless, according to critics of film festivals in Venice and Toronto. Benedetta is a groundbreaking movie for Italian cinema. The events of the movie occur during the 17th century. If you haven’t watched the movie yet, it is worth a watch.