Benefit of & # 39; When Doves Cry & # 39; to unite artists for Prince's 62nd birthday

The pigeons continue to cry, perhaps more than ever.

And on Sunday, which would have been Prince's 62nd birthday, "When Doves Cry: Songs for a Revolution" will bring the artists together in solidarity with the black community. Sponsored by Chelsea Music Hall, the event, scheduled from noon to 8 p.m. – It will be a day of art, conversation and community, benefiting Change color, an organization that fights against injustice against blacks.

Of course Prince, an artist who fought many kinds of injustices, was born in Minneapolis, where George Floyd died while in police custody and remained in the area until his death of 2016. And as much as he sang about sex and his own kind of spirituality, he rocked his social consciousness on songs like "Sign o 'the Times", "America" ​​and the classic classic "Uptown".

Among the artists who will carry their revolutionary spirit through live performances will be Chris Rob, YahZarah, Maya Sharpe, Koku Gonza and Phony. Meanwhile, Young RJ of Slum Village and Mega ran He will be playing songs from his new album, "2 Hands Up".

Also, DJs Nickiee and Larry Millah will be spin sets. And when the music pauses, there will be talks, including "Know Your Rights" and "Protect Your Health While You Protest."

You can see the music and the message in @ChelseaMusicHall Instagram Live.