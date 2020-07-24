Benefits of crying: it is good for the mind and body

Although often seen as a sign of weakness, crying may be just what the doctor ordered to get around the muddy emotions and come out again.

Our disapproval of emotional expression in general and crying comes specifically from childhood, said Stephen Sideroff, an assistant professor in the department of psychiatry and biological behavioral science at the University of California, Los Angeles.

As children, we are often taught to control our emotions. You may remember being bullied in elementary school for crying when you were hurt. Either your parents punished you saying, "Stop crying or I'll give you something to cry about."

Many of us learned that there were feelings, such as anger or resentment, that we should not have or express. As children grow into adulthood, we gradually learn to regulate, and sometimes suppress and suppress the consciousness of our feelings.

So what, could you say? Who cares? But we don't have emotions just in our heads, Sideroff said. We store them in our bodies too.

And there is no better day to learn about emotional acceptance than today, which is International Personal Care Day, an annual celebration initially marked on July 24, 2011, to highlight personal care as a vital foundation of health. (That the day occurs on the 24th of the seventh month means the importance of practicing self-care 24 hours a day and seven days a week).

Holding back your feelings can hurt

"These feelings have energy," said Sideroff. "You (then) have to contract in different ways to retain them." That interferes with natural and instinctual processes and creates imbalances since the body's need is still there.

"If you're hungry, you eat," said Sideroff. "You find food to resolve and address that imbalance."

So if you are sad, hurt, or angry, you must find something to resolve that imbalance.

If you don't, you may express those feelings of imbalance inappropriately, such as lashing out at your family or friends.

Emotional restraint can hinder our ability to experience positive feelings, such as joy and love as well.

"Crying and honoring your own needs and sensitivities is a fundamental part of self-care and self-love, being aware of needs and honoring them to benefit the health of the body, mind and spirit," said Dr. Judith Orloff. . author of "Empath's Survival Guide: Life Strategies for Sensitive People" and psychiatrist at the University of California, Los Angeles School of Clinical Psychiatry.

Because we cry

All three types of tears include emotional tears, which are triggered by strong feelings such as joy or sadness. Basal tears lubricate your eyes. Reflex tears are released when onion dust or oxides irritate the eyes.

Humans are the only animals that cry into adulthood and have emotional tears, which may have "more complex social functions to gain support and comfort from others or to have communicative or social bonding functions," said Lauren Bylsma, assistant professor of psychiatry. and psychology at the University of Pittsburgh in Pennsylvania.

Stress sees its way out through our tears

If you are used to repressing your emotions, letting yourself cry can create anxiety if it is the first time that you let your feelings surface.

That's normal. Changing your perspective and indulging as needed can help you gradually overcome any discomfort. You can take it easy: "You have to go back and work a little bit with the inner child, because the inner child is the one who turned it off when it wasn't safe to cry," Orloff said.

By crying, we can allow ourselves to be vulnerable.

That's good "because you can't always be on guard all the time," Sideroff said. "The body always leans on many different dimensions to be in a place of balance. Being vulnerable and letting your guard down is a way to recover, in a sense, from stress and tension."

People often report that they feel better after crying. That could be because crying forces us to pay attention to what triggered us and to work through our emotions and thoughts, Bylsma said. Crying could also help us understand what is important to us, especially if we cry over something that bothers us unexpectedly.

When you're stressed, your sympathetic nervous system activity increases. The stress-relieving response to crying was found to be preceded by increased activity in the parasympathetic nervous system, meaning crying facilitates activity that helps you begin to relax, Bylsma said.

Emotional tears can be unique in their chemical makeup. Concentrations of prolactin, manganese, serotonin, cortisol, and adrenaline have been detected in emotional tears, most of which have some role in regulating mood and stress.

However, some theories about the components of tears are old and have not yet been replicated in research, Bylsma said. "If emotional tears have more of those hormones than others, it could be a sign that during that time, that person was experiencing an emotional stressor," he added.

Crying can be beneficial in group settings, and the Japanese have taken the findings seriously: in some areas, there are "crying clubs" called "rui-katsu" (tear hunting), where people participate in sob parties cathartics.

"I imagine that (crying in groups) makes it easier to accept crying and makes it easier for people to do it," Sideroff said.

Adjusting to external constraints

As men learn that steel is the paradigm of manhood, they face a greater stigma around crying.

For men who suppress the urge to cry, it is a sign of strength to be able to be autonomous, to decide for themselves what is right and wrong, and to cry, Sideroff said.

"It is a natural tendency," he added. "The goal is to identify your needs and solve them, not to generate more needs."

Some parents can hide their emotions so as not to disturb their children. Orloff suggested that overwhelmed partners may ask each other to join and walk or go to another room to cry.

The benefit of crying is contextual, Bylsma said. You may feel better crying alone or in supportive settings, rather than feeling embarrassed, like in the office.

We need relief, and crying can help

By holding back our tears, we could be doing ourselves a disservice. Unprocessed feelings are also a significant path to depression, these experts said.

"Crying is an essential form of relief," and processing the loss, uncertainty and stress of the pandemic is crucial, Orloff said.

"You don't want to go to sleep or become addicted," he added. "You want to be able to use the body's natural healing mechanisms to your advantage."