If you are an active person, then wearing a wedding band can sometimes get in the way. Just imagine -if you are playing a recreational sport after work and you accidentally hit someone in the face with your hand, this can cause severe damage to the other person. Since wedding bands are hard and non-malleable, hitting your hand on an object can cause you to hit your finger – in the same light, hitting someone else by accident can cause scratches, cuts, and bruises to the other person.

Avoid the hard metal wedding band from hampering your active lifestyle by wearing silicone wedding bands! If you enjoy lifting weights at your local Crossfit gym and you are finding that your wedding band is making it hard to grip the barbell, then wearing silicone wedding bands is the best alternative!

Let’s see a few benefits of wearing silicone wedding bands vs. traditional bands and why active people should consider using this fashionable alternative!

Protection against elements

If you are frequently outside in inclement weather, such as hiking, playing sports, or working outside in the yard, silicone wedding bands can prevent any damage that can occur from the elements. Long bouts of rain, wind, and snow can cause deterioration to your wedding band – avoid this from hurting your expensive wedding band by wearing silicone wedding bands instead. The material will be able to prevent any water damage or corrosion that can occur from long-term exposure to the elements!

Durable

The next benefit of wearing silicone wedding bands is they are more durable than regular wedding bands. Since the material of silicone is typically very temperature-resistant and non-porous, you will find that these silicone wedding bands are strong, flexible, and allow movement in your hands. If you are a tennis player, rock climber, or karate expert, you can rest assured that your silicone wedding band will not break during intense activity.

Less expensive

If you want an alternative to your traditional wedding band – but you don’t want to spend a fortune on another metal band – then using silicone wedding bands is the best way to get a long-term alternative without breaking the bank! You can typically find silicone wedding bands for less than $50!

Smooth and comfortable

Compared to a metal wedding band that can sometimes develop grooves or be uncomfortable against your finger for long periods, you can rest assured that silicone wedding bands are comfortable, non-slippery, and smooth. Instead of getting the wedding band stuck on foreign objects or getting caught on your jackets, gloves, or other items, your silicone wedding band will never get caught or snagged on other material or accessories while living your active lifestyle!

ADVERTISEMENT

Don’t stress!

The last benefit of wearing silicone wedding bands is that there is no stress! Don’t worry about your band getting lost, damaged, or stolen – your silicone wedding band will make sure that you can wear your low-priced alternative without worrying about any image of your expensive keepsake.

Conclusion

Are you considering wearing silicone wedding bands instead of your traditional band? If so, this is the best option for those who have active eyes and want a cheaper alternative to their memorable keepsake from their wedding day.