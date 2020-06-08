Bengals standout defender Ken Riley dies at 72

Ken Riley, a former All-Pro cornerback for the Cincinnati Bengals, died Sunday. He was 72 years old.

Florida A&M University, where Riley was head coach and sports director, announced the death of the former NFL star. The cause of death is unknown.

"FAMU athletics and the entire Rattler Nation are deeply saddened by the passing of the former FAMU soccer player, head coach, athletic director and great NFL Ken Riley," the school said in a statement. "We wish his family our deepest condolences."

Riley was a quarterback at Florida A&M before the Bengals selected him in the sixth round of the 1969 NFL Draft and moved to cornerback.

Riley spent 15 years with the Bengals. He recorded 65 interceptions and returned five of those picks for touchdowns. In the last two years of his career, he was among the leaders in interceptions returned by scores. He finished playing with the Bengals in 1983, winning his only All-Pro All-Pro pick that season.

"Everyone here loved Kenny. I had everyone's respect, ”Bengals owner Mike Brown said in a statement. "When he came here, Kenny and Lemar Parrish had never played as a cornerback, and they are the two best we've ever had." And we have had many good ones. We put it there for a decade and a half and we didn't have to worry about it. … I'll miss him. He was a good guy and a solid man. "

After retiring, Riley was an assistant coach for the Green Bay Packers. He then took the Florida A&M job where he coached from 1986-1993, winning two conference titles.

Associated Press contributed to this report.