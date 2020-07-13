Benjamin Keough, grandson of Elvis Presley, died

Keough died in Calabasas, California, Roger Widynowski told CNN on Sunday.

The representative said he had no further details on the circumstances of Keough's death, including the date.

Presley is "completely heartbroken, inconsolable and more than devastated," Widynowski said in a statement, "but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and older daughter Riley."

"She adored that boy. He was the love of her life," said Widynowski.