Benny Blanco, born Benjamin Joseph Levin in 1988, is an American record producer, songwriter and DJ. Based in Los Angeles, Blanco is one of the past decade’s most successful songwriters and producers. Some of his biggest hits include:

“I Don’t Care” by Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber (2019)

“Eastside” by Benny Blanco, Halsey, and Khalid (2018)

“Rockstar” by Post Malone featuring 21 Savage (2017)

“Closer” by The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey (2016)

As a producer, Blanco has worked with many top artists from various genres including Rihanna, Katy Perry, Maroon 5, Selena Gomez, Kesha and Juice Wrld. To date, his songwriting and production work has sold over 100 million album equivalents worldwide.

Breaking Into the Industry

Blanco began his music career in the late 2000s working as a songwriter and producer in New York City. One of his early big breaks was co-writing the hit song “Moves Like Jagger” for Maroon 5 featuring Christina Aguilera in 2011. This helped raise his profile within the industry.

In 2012, Blanco moved to Los Angeles to further his career. He co-wrote and produced Rihanna’s smash hit “Diamonds” in 2012. Other major hits from this time period included co-writing Katy Perry’s “Teenage Dream” and “California Gurls”. His success continued to grow with high profile collaborations with artists like Ke$ha, Juicy J and Snoop Dogg.

By the mid-2010s, Blanco had firmly established himself as one of the top hitmakers in pop music. In 2016, he broke through to a whole new level of success with The Chainsmokers’ “Closer”, which spent 12 weeks at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and became one of the best selling digital singles of all time. This cemented his status as one of the most in-demand songwriters and producers in the industry.

Continued Success in Recent Years

Blanco continued to top the charts in the late 2010s and early 2020s with new collaborations. Some of his most recent hits include “Eastside” by benny blanco, Halsey and Khalid (2018), “I Don’t Care” by Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber (2019) and “Bad Habit” by Steve Lacy (2022).

Blanco has now written and produced for almost every major artist in the pop, hip hop, R&B and electronic genres. With his ear for hit songs, he remains one of the most influential figures in contemporary songcraft. His catalog has sold over 100 million album equivalents to date, cementing his status as one of the bestselling music producers of all time. At just 35

