



Volkswagen VLKAF Bentley said in a statement on Friday that he plans to cut 1,000 jobs in the UK, or about a quarter of its workforce. The company, which was founded 100 years ago and is owned byHe said the arrival of the coronavirus meant an "urgent reduction in the workforce" was needed.

The automaker said it had offered voluntary separation packages to workers, but that it could not rule out future mandatory layoffs. "Covid-19 was not the cause of this measure but an accelerator," said CEO Adrian Hallmark.

Bentley had already stopped recruiting new employees, released his contractors, and frozen workers' pay. Almost 70% of its employees were placed on a UK government leave plan at the peak of the pandemic.

The news came a day after Aston Martin announced plans to cut 500 jobs due to falling sales. The automaker, known as the fictional spy James Bond's preferred journey, is also changing its CEO, hiring Tobias Moers away from Mercedes-AMG last month.

Aston Martin shares have collapsed after an IPO in October 2018 . It reported an operating loss of £ 76.7 million ($ 94.4 million) in the first quarter of this year, compared to a loss of £ 3.2 million ($ 3.9 million) in the same period last year. Formula One team owner McLaren said in a statement on May 26 that it was cutting 1,200 jobs, or more than a quarter of its 4,000 workforce. He said the cancellation of racing events, the closure of production facilities and showrooms around the world and a lower demand for technology were contributing factors. "It is a course of action that we have worked hard to avoid as we have undertaken dramatic cost-saving measures in all areas of the business," said Chief Executive Paul Walsh. "But now we have no choice but to reduce the size of our workforce." British luxury automakers have seen weak demand for some of their models in recent years, a trend fueled by a global slowdown in the car and uncertainty about Brexit. The coronavirus pandemic is adding to the sector's problems, forcing factories and showrooms to close and postponing the Formula 1 season. "It has been a dark week for UK Automotive with the devastating job cuts in retail and manufacturing that come after previous losses. While the industry is fundamentally strong and nimble, it is not invincible," Mike Hawes, CEO of The Society of Engine Manufacturers and Dealers, said in a statement Friday.





