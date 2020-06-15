Berger is a winner at Colonial, and the PGA Tour feels it, too.

The PGA Tour spent two months learning about the COVID-19 pandemic and trying to develop a safe plan to return, followed by another month hoping for the best.

Commissioner Jay Monahan said his confidence in the plan came with a dose of uncertainty.

"Yes … we got ourselves into a situation where we were dealing with a series of positive tests, that's something, honestly, that I lost a lot of sleep in the weeks that preceded it," Monahan said.

Monahan felt like a winner as Daniel Berger in the Charles Schwab Challenge.

The tour administered 487 tests for the new coronavirus in Colonial, and the results in all of them were negative. On the golf course, a dozen of some of the best golfers, from Rory McIlroy to Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele and Jordan Spieth, had a chance to enter the final round.

"Listen, there is more work to do," said Monahan. "But this is a great start to our return."

It was a healthy return, except for a somewhat sickly ending.

Berger made a 10-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole and listened to the deafening silence of a great moment with no spectators allowed at Colonial. He got into a tiebreaker when Collin Morikawa missed a 6-foot birdie putt for the win and Xander Schauffele missed his 25-foot attempt.

The tiebreaker was held on the 17th hole, another reminder of how this week was different. The playoffs always start at the 18th hole because that's where the gallery is full of stands. With no fans allowed, and with the 17th tee right next to the clubhouse, they left.

Morikawa hit a skillful chip within 3 feet. Berger moved closer behind the green and hit his pair. Presumably they made their way to jersey 18 until Morikawa's 3-footer turned, and Berger was the winner.

Schauffele should have been in the playoffs, but his 3-footer-to-par footer in regulation 17 fell to the right side of the cup and spun from the left side. Talk about a horrible horseshoe.

"If there are fans and everything with the 'oohs' and 'aahs', I'd probably be a little bit more (upset)," Schauffele said. "Maybe that's a good thing for me right now. But it was definitely weird."

Justin Rose had an 18-foot birdie putt on 18 that looked good all the way until it wasn't. He finished one behind along with Bryson DeChambeau and Jason Kokrak, who also missed birdie opportunities on the last hole.

This is not the first time that Rose or someone else has missed a great putt. It was not the first time that Rose had let out a guttural moan. It was only the first time she heard it.

"If the crowd was there, their moans or screams, whatever it is, they would have drowned me," Rose said. “You suddenly realize that you really do make noise sometimes. And I was a little surprised there at 18. "

There were reminders throughout the week that there were no fans, but rarely why golf had closed since March 12 due to the rapid spread of COVID-19, a pandemic that canceled one major (British Open) and postponed the others until later in the year.

"The only time I thought about it was when I had to take the tests, and that was it," said Keith Mitchell. "Hopefully, nobody comes up with it and we can keep playing."

The players on the card to the next stop, Hilton Head on the South Carolina coast, had to go through the pool area in Colonial after the third round for a saliva test. If they are negative, they board the plane and do not have to be tested at Hilton Head. Everyone else who drives, flies commercial, or flies privately faces another test when they arrive.

Tony Finau learned a new skill beyond chopping and putting. He learned to spit for his test.

"You just move your tongue into your mouth, and it seems to bring a little bit more, and also if you just tilt your face down, it seems to come out a little bit easier," he said.

So little talk about the virus was an indication of how safe he felt. In this case, the week does not end until the next tournament begins.

"They asked me:" What is a successful week like? "It means we got to RBC Heritage and have another successful week," he said. "I feel great with the setup there, and we are ready to start again."

Monahan had said as the tour was preparing to return that it was critical not to fall into the trap that everything is okay. He said he would not feel comfortable until he was told that he could feel comfortable, and that it would probably mean a shot.

Morikawa said that returning to golf and returning to normal were different matters.

"Just because we've played a week doesn't mean we can party and go do everything we used to do," Morikawa said. "We still have to follow these guidelines and keep safety and strict rules regarding the distance between us because it's still out there.

"We just have to be aware of what surrounds us and where we are located, because we want the tour to continue playing."