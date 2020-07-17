Berkeley police no longer tasked with issuing traffic citations: report

The Berkeley City Council announced some changes to its policing on Wednesday in the wake of anti-police protests across the country and said unarmed municipal workers will now be tasked with delivering traffic citations.

The East Bay Times reported that the changes for the Berkeley police will take effect in the coming months, but the ultimate goal is to cut the police department's budget in half. The call to cut police funding by that percentage appears to be taken by protesters across the country, including activists from the Seattle CHOP.

Mayor Jesse Arreguin told an audience that the city is committed to transforming public safety in the city.

"And for far too long, public safety has been equated with more police," he said. The newspaper said stripping police of issuing traffic citations would be the first of its kind in the country.

Arreguin said he does not expect a new transportation department overnight because the talks will be difficult and detailed with complicated logistics to deal with. But he said that communities of color in his city feel attacked by the police and that this must change.

"There may be situations where the police need to intervene, so we must analyze all of that," he said. "We need to look at whether we withdraw traffic law enforcement from the Police Department, what is that relationship like and how will police officers work in coordination with unarmed traffic law enforcement personnel?"

Senator Ted Cruz, R-Texas, tweeted a link to the story, "This will not make us safer."

