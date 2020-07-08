Berkeley students planning a fraudulent course to bypass ICE rules, avoid deportations

Hundreds of students at the University of California – Berkeley are privately discussing a plan to create a "fake" course solely to help international students with F-1 student visas avoid deportation under the new Immigration and Control Regulations. US Customs (ICE) – and They say that at least one faculty member is on board.

The plan, which would likely conflict with immigration fraud laws if enacted, was developed hours after ICE announced Monday that foreign students in the country must take some instruction in person or they will not be legally allowed to stay in the country.

"Berkeley students are creating a 1-unit, face-to-face, student-led class to help international students avoid deportation due to new ICE regulations," wrote a Berkeley Urban Studies student in a tweet now removed. . filed by Google. "I love my school sometimes."

The tweet, which was shared more than 25,000 times, related to a longer post stating that a member of the Berkeley community had "found a faculty member who will sponsor (sic) this." The publication noted that a syllabus is being written and that the course "is ONLY for international students who need a physical component to stay in the United States."

The longest post has been shared hundreds of times by various Berkeley-related social media groups, including several that are publicly available. Scholars linked to Berkeley, including Deborah Miranda, have spread the news of the course on their own Facebook accounts.

However, some students noted that the plan may not work.

"Unfortunately, F-1 students are only allowed to take one online course each semester," noted a poster that identified itself as Tiffany Earley Spadoni. "I don't think offering a one-hour credit course meets the administrative requirements. But it's great to see creative solutions being discussed."

"It seems that another possible solution will be to see if the university can get everyone to enroll in an outdoor physical education class," wrote Florinda Ruiz, another user of the Facebook page.

Berkeley is known as one of the most left-leaning institutions of higher education in the United States. Last month, Berkeley officials mourned the murder of a white student, noting that most of the campus was upset by the death of George Floyd, a statement that drew widespread criticism, even when top Berkeley officials doubled over. And last year, a Berkeley instructor called rural Americans "bad people" who deserve "uncomfortable" lives.

Berkeley did not immediately respond to Fox News' requests for comment on the apparent plan to circumvent immigration law.

The ICE Student Exchange and Visitor Program released a statement saying that students in the US who are enrolled in schools that plan to operate solely online this fall "must leave the country or take other measures, such as transferring to a school with face-to-face instruction to maintain legal status, otherwise they may face immigration consequences including but not limited to the initiation of expulsion proceedings. ”

Fiona McEntee, an immigration attorney, told NPR that the measure "doesn't make sense."

"If students can successfully study online from an academic point of view, why are we forcing them into a situation where they could put their health and the health of their classmates at risk?"

ICE did not immediately respond to an after-hours email from Fox News. The Wall Street Journal reported that these students cannot take all of their courses online if their university offers a combination of options on campus.

The United States is working to contain recent outbreaks of coronavirus in states like California and Texas, and schools are working to determine the best way to tackle the upcoming school year. Schools like the University of Southern California announced earlier this month that they would not resume in-person instruction during the fall semester.

"Given the continued security restrictions and the limited densities allowed on campus, our undergraduate students will take their online courses primarily or exclusively in the fall," the school said in a statement. "Housing and activities on campus will be limited."

Foreign students taking online courses who are seeking visas will not receive them, according to reports.

Lawrence S. Bacow, president of Harvard, said in a statement that he is "concerned" about the new guidelines, according to Harvard Crimson. He said the guidelines appear to be a "direct and unique approach to a complex problem."

The Crimson reported that the school announced Monday that it would host all courses online. The Washington Post reported that schools are working to determine the impact of the new guidelines. Schools have reportedly been told to respond before July 15 on how they will approach the fall semester.

"What is absolutely amazing to me is that we've been asking for this guide since April," Lizbet Boroughs, associate vice president for federal affairs at the Association of American Universities, told the newspaper.