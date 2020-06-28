Berman's expulsion is Barr's latest push for tighter control under Trump

Barr and other top Justice officials had come to view Berman and the New York Southern District attorney as a routine refusal to comply with the rules governing all other U.S. attorneys, according to people briefed on the matter. .

These tensions that have built up over the past year fueled Barr's mistrust of Berman and SDNY.

Justice Department officials in Washington were angered last year by the way prosecutors in Berman's office provided updates on Giuliani's investigation early in Barr's tenure. Some Justice officials thought that New York prosecutors initially downplayed the investigators' attention already on Giuliani.

Barr has issued a memorandum in recent months ordering prosecutors across the country to ensure close coordination with the Justice Department on investigations that could affect the presidential election and that restrict the FBI from opening investigations of political candidates or donors by 2020. without the approval of Barr or other senior officials. Justice officials, CNN reported.

The only office that could possibly challenge the attorney general's edict was the fiercely independent office run by Berman.

Barr, in an interview with NPR on Thursday, dismissed suspicions of political interference behind Berman's removal, saying it had to do with making room for Jay Clayton, the chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, who had asked about the job.

"I was certainly aware that, given the environment, every time you make a staff move, you know, conspiracy theories will suggest that there is something, there is some hidden motive involved," he said.

Clayton said in a House hearing on Thursday that he asked the President about the job two weeks ago.

The attorney general's position has already been affected by clumsy interventions in cases involving the president's friends, particularly Roger Stone and Michael Flynn, as well as by the attorney general's involvement in a violent police crackdown on peaceful protesters outside of the White House to clear the way for a presidential photo op.

A nosy manager

Two career prosecutors appeared before a House hearing this week alleging that Barr was abusing his power and making decisions based on what pleased the President. Barr rejected the allegations in his NPR interview, saying he adhered to the law in handling cases, including Stone's.

Barr has been known to Justice officials as a nosy manager who believes in the firm central control of U.S. attorneys, a sentiment he described in an oral history project for the University of Virginia Miller Center that analyzes his work during the Bush administration. Even then, he believed that Manhattan prosecutors were a thorn in his side.

"I think if you have a strong attorney general and the backing of the President, you can keep America's lawyers in line," he said in the 2001 interview. "I think it just takes a little more work. The hardest part is obviously Manhattan. "

A spokesman for the Manhattan US Attorney's office declined to comment for this story.

The investigation into Giuliani is ongoing and it is unclear whether it will lead to charges against Giuliani. Giuliani has denied wrongdoing and prosecutors have not charged him with anything.

People familiar with the investigation expressed caution over whether there is evidence that Giuliani committed a crime.

Prosecutors have told Giuliani's accused associates that additional charges could be brought against them in late July, according to people familiar with the investigation.

But people familiar with Berman's thinking say the dismissed prosecutor made it clear that any decision on the charges between now and November would be made based on the evidence, not possible political considerations.

Barr, in his Miller Center oral history interview, recalled how Independent Councilor Lawrence Walsh charged former Defense Secretary Casper Weinberger four days before the 1992 election. Bush said, "He felt that the charge had cost him the election. He was very enraged. "

For Barr, the events of 1992 coincide with his strong views on the expansive constitutional powers of the presidency, which he has argued, for example, means that Trump's firing of former FBI Director James Comey should not be a reason for be investigated for possible obstruction of the investigation that Comey was leading.

Some Justice officials say Barr's efforts to protect presidential power have become increasingly politicized in the era of an unorthodox president who regularly visits Twitter to comment on Justice Department matters, disregarding the restraint presidents have Traditionally proven to protect the department from politics.

"I don't know which attorney general can handle this with that constant barrage of comments that seems to show no respect for the operation of the rule of law," said Paul McNulty, who worked with Barr in the 1990s and later became a deputy attorney general. general.

For his part, Barr complained in February of the president's Twitter posts related to criminal cases, saying the comments "make it impossible for me to do my job."

& # 39; It looks very swampy & # 39;

Barr's miscalculation in the effort to eliminate Berman on Friday night has only fueled suspicions of political interference, even among people who have generally supported him against such allegations.

Shortly after Barr released a statement saying Berman was resigning, Berman released his own press release questioning the attorney general's announcement. Berman said he would stay to protect sensitive cases.

In a Saturday letter notifying Berman that the president was firing him, Barr questioned any suggestion that there was any risk to pending cases.

"This is obviously false," wrote Barr. "I hope that the office will continue to handle all cases in the normal course and in accordance with applicable Department standards, policies and guidance."

Berman accepted the president's dismissal only after Barr named Berman's trusted deputy, Audrey Strauss, as acting U.S. attorney.

"From the outside it looks pretty swampy," Senator Mitt Romney, R-Utah, told reporters days later, adding: "I certainly hope that the ongoing investigations involving the president or donors or friends to be persecuted. "

Democratic lawmakers called for investigations into Barr's behavior, and have secured a date for him to testify in July.

South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, chair of the Judiciary Committee and one of Barr's closest allies, called the handling of Berman's impeachment "sloppy."

Graham expressed confidence that Barr acted correctly, but also said he would not allow a nomination to replace Berman to proceed unless he obtained an agreement from the two New York senators, which is unlikely.

Graham also made clear that he had not been consulted about Berman's retirement or plans to nominate Clayton. That is an indication, some Justice officials say, of how poorly Barr had miscalculated Berman's overthrow.

"It just isn't as if Bill painted himself in a dead end," said a friend of Barr, who declined to be identified by name.

The consequences of Berman's mistake spread to another prosecutor, New Jersey Attorney General Craig Carpenito, who Barr initially announced that he would temporarily oversee the Manhattan office.

Carpenito, in a conference call Saturday morning, told prosecutors and his New Jersey office staff that Barr called him on Friday and told him that Berman would resign, and asked him to take over SDNY until the Senate will confirm Trump's candidate. to a person familiar with the call. Carpenito said he did not know Berman would not resign voluntarily. Talking Points Memo first reported Carpenito's call to prosecutors.

Justice officials have complained for years that Berman and SDNY prosecutors did not follow normal protocols and were likely to surprise them by taking certain steps.

This includes the pre-Barr 2018 era decision, on relatively short notice, to identify the President, not by name but as Person 1, as a conspirator in some of the crimes of his former attorney, Michael Cohen. Trump has denied wrongdoing.

Pushing on sensitive cases

Berman proudly defended the relative autonomy of the office during the tenure of Attorney General Jeff Sessions. But tensions were exacerbated when Barr took over in early 2019.

Barr asked Berman and wanted more frequent updates on the cases, which Berman viewed as micromanaging, according to people familiar with the matter. Barr was also seen as trying to influence certain investigative decisions by using internal legal opinions to pressure prosecutors, one person said.

Shortly after Barr took office, Berman's office gave the attorney general a briefing on an ongoing investigation into Giuliani's Ukrainian associates, the president's personal lawyer, according to people briefed on the matter.

The briefing was not explicit about prosecutors' interest in Giuliani, according to people briefed on the matter, giving the impression that investigators may have to access Giuliani's communications as an incidental part of the investigation.

A person familiar with the investigation said that at the time of the briefing the investigation was still at an early stage.

Months later, Justice officials learned that the case was much more politically sensitive. In mid-October, SDNY accused the two Giuliani associates of campaign finance violations while boarding an international flight. The men had been working with Giuliani in his effort to unearth the work of Joe Biden and his son Hunter in Ukraine. The two have pleaded not guilty.

The charges came shortly after the public release of allegations by a whistleblower that during a call with the Ukrainian president, Trump withheld aid and sought an investigation into Biden.

After the charges were announced, it became clear that prosecutors were seriously investigating Giuliani's actions, including his efforts to expel Marie Yovanovitch, then the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, and press for the investigation of Hunter Biden. The investigation quickly expanded to Giuliani's businesses.

Following these events, Barr appointed the US attorney in Brooklyn, one of Barr's favorites, to oversee Ukraine-related matters. It was a move perceived by Berman and his prosecutors as an attempt to coordinate the efforts of Manhattan prosecutors.

Barr and Berman also clashed over the decision to charge Turkey's Halkbank, another politically sensitive issue. The long-running investigation was raised by Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in meetings with Trump in 2018.

In his new book, former national security adviser John Bolton says Trump told Erdogan that he would "take care of things," saying prosecutors in the Southern District of New York case were "Obama people" and would be replaced. for its people". "

This fall, Barr attempted to resolve the sanctions case with a deferred prosecution agreement, but Berman endorsed the position of his prosecutors to charge the bank. In the end, the bank was charged.

Surprising that Berman got over it

For Barr, the recent fights in New York recall his complaints during his first time in office. His then Manhattan attorney, Otto Obermeier, in an interview, recalls that he spoke to Barr and said "as little as possible."

Barr, in his Miller Center oral history interview, recalled that Obermeier "basically ignored 50% of what I said, just did it his way."

Tim Flanigan, who worked with Barr during that period, remembers Barr's reaction when Manhattan prosecutors were fighting the directives.

"I heard him say," recalls Flanigan, "SDNY needs to remember that, number one, they are part of the Department of Justice and, number two, they are part of the United States."

In his two terms as attorney general, Barr has earned a reputation for being smart and confident, opinionated and sometimes dismissive of arguments he doesn't think are well thought out.

That is particularly true on issues related to the constitutional powers of the presidency, an issue that he has made central to his defense of Trump.

"I've always been amazed at his ability to think both strategically and tactically," said McNulty, now president of Grove City College. "You better be ready if you're going to debate it or challenge his thinking."

It is in part because of that reputation for future thinking that supporters of the attorney general found it surprising that Berman seemed to be outmatched by a shameful public dispute.

But some Justice Department officials see the Berman episode as a predictable result of Barr's tendency at times to be a stalker, so confident in his views that he may be blind to damage to his reputation and that of the department by the perception that you are too close to him. President.

Early in his tenure, Barr set the tone for how he would approach the job by embracing part of the president's combative rhetoric about his campaign investigations.

When Barr issued statements at the close of the Mueller investigation, he described some of the special counsel's findings as more favorable to the president than the full report turned out to be. That prompted Mueller to complain in a written letter.

Months later, he was also rewarded with a reprimand from a judge who questioned Barr's "lack of sincerity" after reading the entire Mueller report as part of a lawsuit for redactions in the version Barr had published.

"The Court cannot reconcile certain public representations made by Attorney General Barr with the findings in the Mueller Report," wrote US District Judge Reggie Walton, appointed by Ronald Reagan, in March.

Walton added that Barr's initial interpretation of the report "causes the Court to seriously question whether Attorney General Barr made a calculated attempt to influence public discourse on the Mueller Report in favor of President Trump despite certain findings in the redacted version. of the Mueller Report to the contrary. "

The comments came amid controversy over Barr's handling of another case: the sentencing of Stone, one of Trump's friends. Prosecutors, in compliance with Justice Department policy, recommended a harsh sentence for Stone's conviction for obstruction of a congressional investigation and false statements.

The president issued a tirade of criticism in the department and, in the morning, the department rejected the prosecutors' recommendation for sentencing. Barr stepped in and sought a lighter sentence, prompting some prosecutors to drop the case in protest.

Most recently, Barr stepped in to order the charges against Flynn, Trump's first national security adviser, who pleaded guilty to the charges of lying to the FBI, to be dropped.

The case has fueled Trump's anger at the Justice Department and the FBI. Prosecutors handling the case refused to sign the court documents Barr ordered to argue to drop the case.

The move also prompted Judge Emmet Sullivan to appoint a retired judge, John Gleeson, to examine the Justice Department's arguments and determine whether Flynn should be scorned for lying to the judge.

Gleeson, in court documents, said the unusual movements ordered by Barr damaged the department's reputation. The Justice Department, Gleeson wrote, "has dealt with the case like no other, and in doing so has undermined public confidence in the rule of law."