Bernard Kerik: Police Face Coronavirus, Riots, and Now a Funding Crisis: Congress Must Help in Next Aid Project

Every day, even on the most terrifying and uncertain days of the pandemic, law enforcement officers across the country report to work and face the danger of keeping the rest of us safe. For their bravery, dozens paid the final price.

Rather than being grateful for their service and sacrifice, they are demonized.

Crowds of left-wing radicals have thrown makeshift explosives, rocks and racist epithets at the men and women who form the thin blue line. These anarchists have called for the police to be eliminated and entire departments to be dismantled.

NEWT GINGRICH: CHAOS IN OUR CITIES – HOW POLITICIANS ESTABLISH POLICE TO FAIL

They burned down a police station in Minneapolis and cheered as flames spread throughout the surrounding neighborhood. They even created a lawless "autonomous zone" in downtown Seattle, where police were banned and crime, predictably, got out of control.

Militants in cities across the country burned and looted thousands of companies, wounded 700 police officers and killed 11 innocent people.

More from Opinion

These scenes of chaos and disorder on the streets of the United States rightly disgusted us. We know the fundamental role that the police play in protecting our communities and our way of life.

But the risks faced by law enforcement are not limited to protesters on the street. They face a disbursement crisis that was not caused by Antifa, but by the coronavirus and the upcoming state and local budget crises.

Across the country, law enforcement agencies face a massive budget deficit, because "stay home" orders leave people out of work and open a hole in the income those workers generated.

It is happening in blue and red states, and it should scare us all.

In New York City, where he was chief, the City Council voted to cut $ 1 billion from the police budget. That is devastating to public safety.

The police are under attack everywhere.

Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced plans to cut the jobs of nearly 200 law enforcement officers and support staff. Its budget cuts would shut down 10 critical patrol offices, primarily in rural areas, leaving vast stretches of the state unchecked and unprotected.

Police are burning the candle at both ends to protect public safety and public health, but they cannot do it alone.

In the south, the situation is just as dire.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the state Department of Public Safety have already canceled new training classes. The GBI plans to suspend employees and freeze the hiring of dozens of others. With this reduced workforce, they have already announced that they would have to stop investigating serious property crimes such as theft and robbery.

In Kentucky, the backyard of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, general fund tax revenue in April has fallen nearly $ 433 million below revenue since 2019. Even if Kentucky runs out of its rainy day fund You can still pay hundreds of millions of dollars in red. Unemployment hit record highs in April, and remains high at 11 percent, meaning that occupational taxes supporting local law enforcement will be decimated.

America's police leaders need our support. It is not enough for us to face the mobs on the streets. We must demand that Congress fund law enforcement agencies in the next coronavirus relief package.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR OPINION BULLETIN

Most of the money in the last package never went to the people on the front line of the pandemic. This time we must make sure that the police, sheriffs, courts, prosecutors, and the rest of the criminal justice system receive specific funds that cannot be diverted to someone's political project.

Federal aid funds are needed to keep law enforcement officers and support personnel safe as we face the possibility of a second wave of infections. They need money to prevent the spread of the infection in correctional facilities and the courts. They need better access to technology; COVID-19 is forcing jails and prisons to release low-level non-violent criminals in record numbers, and our justice system needs the tools to monitor people in the community to prevent them from reoffending. Emergency funds are also critical to propping up reentry schedules, especially for those with addictions or mental health issues.

Police are burning the candle at both ends to protect public safety and public health, but they cannot do it alone.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In the next few days, Congress will unveil another aid package and we'll see if our political leaders really support law enforcement as they say.

These brave men and women faced the pandemic and the riots on the streets, at great personal risk to themselves and their families. They kept us safe. They looked after us. It is time for our leaders in Washington to return the favor.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE BY BERNARD KERIK