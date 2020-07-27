Bernell Trammell's murder spurs call for federal investigation

The shooting death of a black Trump supporter in Milwaukee has prompted state Republicans to call for a federal investigation.

Bernell Trammell, 60, a dreadlocks activist known for carrying handmade posters through the streets that read "Vote Donald Trump 2020" and posting them in his store, was shot dead by an unknown assailant on his sidewalk Thursday by the afternoon, police said.

"Due to Trammell's known political activism and the possibility that his murder may be politically motivated, I respectfully request that the United States Attorney Matthew Krueger open an investigation," Andrew Hitt, chairman of the Wisconsin Republican Party, said at the last minute. Friday.

"No American should fear for their personal safety because of where they live or their political affiliation," added Hitt.

Krueger spokesman Kenneth Wales said he was unable to comment on Hitt's request.

Trammell was a familiar figure in Milwaukee's Riverwest neighborhood, who frequently pedaled by bicycle or walked the streets with signs proclaiming his eclectic religious or political thoughts.

"He had a lot of different opinions," local writer Adebisi Agoro told The Post. "But it was his last vision that made people scandalous with him."

The signage in favor of Trump was sparking angry posts on the neighborhood's Facebook pages, Agoro said. On Monday, a man followed Trammell through town with a sign saying "Sike" – local slang for "no!" or "as if" – to counter it.

Trammell "didn't have the internet, didn't have a phone, didn't have a penny in his name," said Agoro. "But he got his message across."

A new Republican outreach office, opened this year to try to break into the African American electorate, is just a few blocks from the building where Trammell lived and was killed, Hitt said.

"This is personal," he told The Post.

