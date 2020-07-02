Bernie Ecclestone becomes a father at 89





The baby was born on Wednesday and is named Ace, an Ecclestone spokesperson confirmed to CNN.

The new arrival will be the billionaire's first child and his first child with Flosi, joining daughters Tamara, Petra and Deborah from Ecclestone's previous marriages.

Ecclestone and Flosi were married in 2012, and in 2016 Flosi's mother was kidnapped for ransom in Brazil. Schunck Flosi Palmeira was released and released a week after he was kidnapped.

Ecclestone ran Formula One for 40 years before being toppled in 2017.

Overseeing the sport's transformation from an amateur operation in the 1970s is credited to the $ 8 billion business formally acquired by new American owner Liberty Media in 2017. Ecclestone remains an influential figure in the sport and caused controversy in late June for his comments on racism. Lewis Hamilton, six-time world champion and the first and only black driver to compete in F1, has called F1's "biggest stars" for "remaining silent … in the midst of injustice," and created the Hamilton Commission to Increase Diversity in Motorsports. Ecclestone praised Hamilton for his initiative, but told CNN that he does not believe it will have a tangible impact in F1. "In many cases, blacks are more racist than whites," he added. CNN challenged Ecclestone over the claim and was unable to provide any concrete evidence for the unsubstantiated claim beyond saying that he had "noticed" it over the years. Ecclestone joins an illustrious list of celebrities who fathered children later in life. Charlie Chaplin was 73 years old when he and his wife Oona O & # 39; Neil welcomed their son Christopher to the world, while media tycoon Rupert Murdoch was 72 years old when he had his daughter Chloe with his then wife, Wendi Deng, in 2003. Oscar-winning actor Robert De Niro was 68 when he and Grace Hightower had their daughter Helen Grace, and Playboy founder Hugh Hefner was 65 when his son Cooper and then-wife Kimberley Conrad were born.

