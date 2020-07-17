Bernie Sanders and Andy Slavitt: America's Profitable Covid-19 Solution? Masks for everyone (opinion)

That is why we urgently ask for a simple, common sense, practical, and inexpensive way to protect Americans during the coronavirus pandemic: Masks for All. Our goal should be to make high quality masks equally available to every person in this country at no cost. Next week, one of us will present legislation to do just that.

The science is clear: Wearing a mask not only saves lives, but the widespread use of masks will get Americans back to work sooner and reunite families who have been separated. Hopefully, this legislation will even help counter some of the confusion and misinformation about wearing masks.
As the United States reports a record number of new cases, research on mask use worldwide and here in the United States shows that masks play a vital role in decreasing the spread of Covid-19, because when the virus cannot find hosts easily, it becomes extinct. South Korea, one of the most successful countries to date, began the process of acquiring high-quality masks in late February and provided them affordably to its citizens by partnering with pharmacies across the country. Additionally, Taiwan, the Czech Republic, Germany, Vietnam, and dozens of other countries have shown that as the use of masks became commonplace in public, Covid-19 cases were contained. And only when the virus is contained, the economy can finally return to normal.
The University of Washington Institute for Health Assessment and Measurement projects that the widespread use of masks in the United States could save 40,000 lives by November 1. Wearing masks can also help curb our growing economic crisis: One estimate says that widespread use of masks could be worth up to $ 1 trillion for our economy by avoiding downtime and getting people back to work sooner.

Unfortunately, it is absolutely clear that we cannot wait for this administration to take action. So as a first step, the Masks for All legislation will instruct the Trump administration to acquire and deliver three high-quality reusable masks to every person in the country with the best available designs that can be made.

They would be delivered by U.S. mail, made available free of charge locally at test sites, post offices, and pharmacies, and distributed in collaboration with state and local governments to homeless shelters, prisons , detention centers and other collective care settings.

Of course, the priority would continue to go to the frontline healthcare workers and essential workers, as well as the communities most affected by the coronavirus.

Also, as healthcare professionals see a new shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE), this legislation mandates the government to produce and provide the necessary N-95 respirators and surgical masks to all healthcare providers in the country. .

What Trump's mask cannot hide

To make enough high-quality non-medical masks for all Americans, this legislation also requires the administration to invoke the Defense Production Act, which was explicitly written for these purposes. This will require manufacturers to establish the additional capacity necessary to meet the needs of the public and to assist companies that want to start producing masks or increase production. Communities affected by job loss could and should greatly benefit from these new employment opportunities.

Skins for everyone will increase not only the availability of skins, but also the quality. The ultimate goal, which we hope can be accomplished in a few months, is to ensure that every American has a high-quality, comfortable, easy-to-put on, and washable mask for continuous use without losing the ability to keep the virus at bay. And these masks should protect both the user and the people with whom they come into contact.

During a public health crisis, the use of masks is often met with skepticism on the part of the public. However, for more than a century, masks have been a vital part of protecting public health, including the pneumonia epidemics, the 1918 flu, and the 2003 SARS outbreak. Initial public uncertainty began with changing patterns of the World Health Organization and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

President Donald Trump has recklessly turned the masks into political football. But public polls suggest that Americans, by a large majority, are very open to wearing masks. This bill would help clarify the public health need for masks once and for all.

One would not think that a simple facial covering could be that important. But throughout modern times, some of the most important life-saving inventions have not been from pharmaceutical companies, but have been low-tech, common sense solutions like clean water and clean air. Similarly, a low-cost mask, when worn by everyone, provides the same common sense, low cost, and life-saving impact.

We must act urgently, using the next Covid-19 aid package coming this month and immediately take advantage of the Defense Production Law. Every day that we delay, we make it much more difficult to find the raw material and manufacturing capacity to manufacture the masks we need. The cost is a very modest investment compared to the number of lives saved and the positive impact on the economy.

We are all in this together. During World War II, factories across the country had a chance to play a role in winning the war. Today, American manufacturers and workers could play an equivalent vital role in winning the war on the pandemic and ensuring a healthy society for all.

