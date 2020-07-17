Bernie Sanders and Andy Slavitt: America's Profitable Covid-19 Solution? Masks for everyone (opinion)





That is why we urgently ask for a simple, common sense, practical, and inexpensive way to protect Americans during the coronavirus pandemic: Masks for All. Our goal should be to make high quality masks equally available to every person in this country at no cost. Next week, one of us will present legislation to do just that.

The science is clear: Wearing a mask not only saves lives, but the widespread use of masks will get Americans back to work sooner and reunite families who have been separated. Hopefully, this legislation will even help counter some of the confusion and misinformation about wearing masks.

As the United States reports a record number of new cases, research on mask use worldwide and here in the United States shows that masks play a vital role in decreasing the spread of Covid-19, because when the virus cannot find hosts easily, it becomes extinct. South Korea, one of the most successful countries to date, began the process of acquiring high-quality masks in late February and provided them affordably to its citizens by partnering with pharmacies across the country. Additionally, Taiwan, the Czech Republic, Germany, Vietnam, and dozens of other countries have shown that as the use of masks became commonplace in public, Covid-19 cases were contained. And only when the virus is contained, the economy can finally return to normal.

The University of Washington Institute for Health Assessment and Measurement projects that the widespread use of masks in the United States could save 40,000 lives by November 1. Wearing masks can also help curb our growing economic crisis: One estimate says that widespread use of masks could be worth up to $ 1 trillion for our economy by avoiding downtime and getting people back to work sooner.