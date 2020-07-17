Bernie Sanders and Andy Slavitt: America's Profitable Covid-19 Solution? Masks for everyone (opinion)

That is why we urgently ask for a simple, common sense, practical, and inexpensive way to protect Americans during the coronavirus pandemic: Masks for All. Our goal should be to make high quality masks equally available to every person in this country at no cost. Next week, one of us will present legislation to do just that.
Unfortunately, it is absolutely clear that we cannot wait for this administration to take action. So as a first step, the Masks for All legislation will instruct the Trump administration to acquire and deliver three high-quality reusable masks to every person in the country with the best available designs that can be made.
They would be delivered by U.S. mail, made available free of charge locally at test sites, post offices, and pharmacies, and distributed in collaboration with state and local governments to homeless shelters, prisons , detention centers and other collective care settings.
Of course, the priority would continue to go to the frontline healthcare workers and essential workers, as well as the communities most affected by the coronavirus.
Also, as healthcare professionals see a new shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE), this legislation mandates the government to produce and provide the necessary N-95 respirators and surgical masks to all healthcare providers in the country. .
To make enough high-quality non-medical masks for all Americans, this legislation also requires the administration to invoke the Defense Production Act, which was explicitly written for these purposes. This will require manufacturers to establish the additional capacity necessary to meet the needs of the public and to assist companies that want to start producing masks or increase production. Communities affected by job loss could and should greatly benefit from these new employment opportunities.
Skins for everyone will increase not only the availability of skins, but also the quality. The ultimate goal, which we hope can be accomplished in a few months, is to ensure that every American has a high-quality, comfortable, easy-to-put on, and washable mask for continuous use without losing the ability to keep the virus at bay. And these masks should protect both the user and the people with whom they come into contact.
During a public health crisis, the use of masks is often met with skepticism on the part of the public. However, for more than a century, masks have been a vital part of protecting public health, including the pneumonia epidemics, the 1918 flu, and the 2003 SARS outbreak. Initial public uncertainty began with changing patterns of the World Health Organization and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
One would not think that a simple facial covering could be that important. But throughout modern times, some of the most important life-saving inventions have not been from pharmaceutical companies, but have been low-tech, common sense solutions like clean water and clean air. Similarly, a low-cost mask, when worn by everyone, provides the same common sense, low cost, and life-saving impact.
We are all in this together. During World War II, factories across the country had a chance to play a role in winning the war. Today, American manufacturers and workers could play an equivalent vital role in winning the war on the pandemic and ensuring a healthy society for all.