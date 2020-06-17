Bernie Sanders criticizes Trump's planned concentration: & # 39; Literally incomprehensible & # 39;

Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., A former presidential contender, criticized President Trump on Wednesday for organizing a large rally in Oklahoma this weekend amid the coronavirus outbreak simply "to hear cheers from his supporters."

"It is literally incomprehensible to me that the President, who is an extraordinary narcissist, is willing to sacrifice the health not only of the people who attend his inner concentration, but of those who come into contact with the people who attend the inner concentration " Sanders said in an interview with The Associated Press.

"There are public officials in Oklahoma pleading with him not to do this rally. It defies what science tells us is appropriate. And the leader of the United States government is challenging science to hear the cheers of his followers, "added Sanders. "It is incredibly irresponsible."

Sanders, who is also known for drawing large crowds and has vowed to help alleged Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, said he refuses to endanger the health of thousands of people during the pandemic and that he would not be willing to organize major events at his inside. own until medical professionals consider it safe.

The Republican president is slated to host his first major campaign rally in months this Saturday in Tulsa, Okla.

Oklahoma is one of the many states that has seen coronavirus infections increase since May, when governors began to relax social distancing orders. The four-day average of new cases in Tulsa has doubled from the previous peak in April. The head of the city's health department himself, Dr. Bruce Dart, said he hopes the rally will be postponed, noting that large indoor gatherings are partly responsible for the recent spread.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, a Republican, said he asked the Trump campaign to consider a larger outdoor venue to help accommodate a larger crowd.

Trump spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany said Wednesday the rally would continue.

“As in any case, you assume a personal risk. That is just what you do. When you go to a baseball game, you take a risk. That is part of life. It is a personal decision for Americans to decide whether to go to the rally or not, "McEnany said, noting that the campaign is taking precautions by providing masks and disinfectant for attendees.

The Trump campaign has attacked Biden for failing to organize more public events while the pandemic continues. Trump's Democratic opponent has staged a handful of small events in recent weeks, but he has spent much of the pandemic speaking to supporters at virtual events from a makeshift studio at his Delaware home.

Eventually, Sanders is expected to participate in rallies to help energize skeptical progressives, especially youth on the left, ahead of the November election, but is not yet eager to do so.

"Right now, we are seeing an increase in cases in more than 20 states across the country, so I think I would like, before doing anything, I would like to listen to doctors and scientists," he said. "It is difficult for I imagine someone holding demonstrations inside. "

