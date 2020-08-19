bernstein:-i’m-hearing-gop-congressmen-are-‘very,-very-worried’-about-trump

- 1 Anderson Cooper talks to Carl Bernstein about mail-in voting
- 2 Anderson Cooper Full Circle Full Episodes (37 Videos)
- 2.1 Anderson Cooper talks to Carl Bernstein about mail-in voting
- 2.2 Why Michelle Obama’s DNC speech is important
- 2.3 Chef José Andrés helps feed people in Beirut after deadly explosion
- 2.4 See why this school nurse chose to resign
- 2.5 Leslie Jordan talks internet fame with Anderson Cooper
- 2.6 Cooper talks to directors behind controversial docuseries
- 2.7 Principal turns ‘U Can’t Touch This’ into Covid-19 safety video
- 2.8 Chuck Leavell reflects on career in music
- 2.9 Dr. Jane Goodall’s message of hope amid the coronavirus pandemic
- 2.10 Chef offers meals to those in need during coronavirus pandemic
- 2.11 What a psychiatrist wants you to know during a pandemic
- 2.12 Coronavirus cases jumped from 1 to 100 in less than 10 days in this city
- 2.13 Doctor treating coronavirus patients answers questions
- 2.14 Man speaks out after mother gets coronavirus in nursing home
- 2.15 Former CDC detective’s advice on preparing for coronavirus outbreak
- 2.16 Daughters describe mother’s condition in nursing home beset by coronavirus
- 2.17 Authorities don’t know how this woman got the coronavirus
- 2.18 Hear Weinstein accuser’s message for convicted mogul
- 2.19 Your questions on the novel coronavirus answered
- 2.20 Anderson Cooper on Kobe Bryant’s legacy
- 2.21 Woman who recorded racist coronavirus tirade speaks out
- 2.22 Celebrating ‘Love Your Pet Day’ with Sully H.W. Bush
- 2.23 Off-duty officers put their date night on hold to stop a robbery. Hear how it went down
- 2.24 Man describes why he refused to evacuate quarantined ship
- 2.25 Husband speaks out after wife gets coronavirus
- 2.26 How quarantined parents are explaining coronavirus to their kids
- 2.27 Passenger describes being stuck at sea amid coronavirus fears
- 2.28 Dr. Sanjay Gupta answers your coronavirus questions
- 2.29 See award-winning journalist’s warning about deadly virus
- 2.30 Watergate journalist: GOP senators are culpable in a cover-up
- 2.31 Ex-federal prosecutor: Dershowitz’s argument would make Trump a king
- 2.32 Watergate whistleblower on Bolton: I see similarities to ‘smoking gun’ tape
- 2.33 Ex-federal prosecutor answers your impeachment questions
- 2.34 Legal expert on if Trump could testify at his impeachment trial
- 2.35 Watergate whistleblower answers questions about Senate trial
- 2.36 Watergate icon: Impeachment trial will be like ‘Alice in Wonderland’ without evidence
- 2.37 Why Virginia gun-rights rally didn’t end like Charlottesville
Anderson Cooper talks to Carl Bernstein about mail-in voting
Anderson Cooper talks to legendary journalist Carl Bernstein about the threat to mail-in voting and the USPS. Watch Anderson Cooper Full Circle every Monday, Tuesday and Friday at 6p E.T.
