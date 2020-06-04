Berry "disappointed" with USOPC after Floyd's death

It turns out that the difficult part for US Olympian Gwen Berry has yet to begin.

The fist raised at the Pan American Games last summer, along with the public embarrassment he received from the Olympic authorities afterward, and the question of what would happen if he used his platform at the now postponed Tokyo Games to protest racial injustice. That seems easy now.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM

"I feel like, right now, my body and my mind, it's like I'm going to war," Berry told The Associated Press in an interview on Wednesday. "I am trying to protect something that is close and dear to me."

Berry is the African-American hammer thrower, the mother of a 16-year-old son, who captured the headlines last year when she used her turn on the gold medal podium at the Pan American Games to raise her fist as a sign of her frustration. with the way Americans treat black people.

His gesture, not to mention the punishment that came later, is being seen in a new light these days, in the wake of the murder of George Floyd, a tragedy that has sparked protests across the United States and at the same time forcing hundreds of commissioners , leagues and players in the world of sports to respond.

To berry the declaration of the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee. The US, which the federation "supports those who demand equality," was irritating. It came less than a year after the USOPC released Berry on 12-month probation for his gesture at the Pan American Games. The letter that Executive Director Sarah Hirshland sent Berry that day said that while she respected Berry's perspective, "I don't agree with when and how you chose to express your views."

"I want a letter of apology … mailed … just like you and the IOC SENT ME WHEN YOU TEST ME" Berry tweeted Soon after, the USOPC sent out their letter this week. Later, he modified his claim and said she wanted a public apology.

The USOPC has yet to respond publicly to Berry's requests; Nor did officials immediately respond to emails from the AP seeking comment. Berry was scheduled to meet with the leaders of the USOPC on Wednesday night. The episode comes in the context of the IOC statement earlier this year that reiterated the rules that prohibited the types of protests that Berry made.

In her AP interview, she said she was disappointed with the USOPC: "I feel like they publish something like that without apologizing first … it takes away their sincerity from the situation at hand," Berry said.

And yet, in Berry's opinion, the round trip with the USOPC is the least of the problems facing his country, as the United States is heading into the second week of protests in reaction to Floyd's death. A white police officer, Derek Chauvin, has been accused of second degree murder in Floyd's murder, a black man who was handcuffed when the officer pressed his knee to Floyd's neck for several minutes.

Berry said he listened to the feelings of many people as he joined the recent protests in Houston. She says the endless stream of stories of police brutality against blacks in the United States keeps her in a constant state of concern for her son and siblings.

"I have a son who is a black man, who doesn't look like a boy," he said. “I have brothers who are black men who don't look like children. They are big. They can be intimidating. I am afraid for their lives right now. I feel like I'm fighting for them right now. "

She was inspired by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who finally lost his job after kneeling down during the 2016 national anthem to protest police brutality and racial injustice.

"My hero," said Berry. "A person who looks like me represents what I stand for and believes in what I believe … He is a leader."

When asked if he was hopeful that the protests could be a driver for change, Berry said he viewed it as a "tipping point."

"I definitely don't think this is what will unite the United States," he added. "The people who run the system are not going to let this situation be the turning point. Fight until they can no longer fight. So we will have a lot of fighting to do. This is the beginning. This is a key moment."

When Berry raised his fist during "The Star-Spangled Banner" last summer, his message was not so different from what sprinters Tommie Smith and John Carlos delivered at the 1968 Mexico City Olympics, when they raised their fists in the podium. They became internationally known for their struggle to shed light on the history of social injustice to blacks in their country.

At the time, Berry really had no follow-up plan in mind. Yes now. His trial period will end in the summer of 2021, the new date for the Tokyo Games.

"I am prepared to take my platform to the next level. I really don't know how I am going to do that because I know that talking and publishing is not enough," said Berry. "Being more involved and helping my message reach bigger influencers, I think that will help me a lot."