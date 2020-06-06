Bert Lahr's daughter says the actor in & # 39; The Wizard of Oz & # 39; was & # 39; a sweet hermit who didn't talk too much & # 39;

Bert Lahr's most iconic role is that of the cowardly lion in "The Wizard of Oz," but his daughter said the comic actor did not witness the magic of his own work until much later in life.

"My father would never see his own work in the movies because he really didn't like his movies except for" Zaza, "" Jane Lahr recently told Closer Weekly. "When Wizard The Wizard of Oz 'came to C, he never saw him until very near the end of his life. He was home from college and came on television and he saw it. And he thought, "Hmm, okay. That was good. & # 39;"

"He was a great theater actor because of his energy, his physique, and his sounds," the 77-year-old continued. “He was a perfect Lion because even when he was a Vaudevillian, he made these animal sounds. It had all the movements of the body, all the power, all the physicality, but it also had a sweetness and pathos, a vulnerability that everyone, as human beings, understands.

“We love that and somehow, at the end of the movie, when Judy Garland kisses Ray Bolger, the Scarecrow, and says," I'm going to miss you more than anything, "I always thought, & # 39; Oh you don't. You're going to miss the lion especially since he was the most adorable. "

Lahr passed away in 1967 at age 72 after collapsing on the set of his latest movie, titled "The Night They Raide Minsky’s." According to Turner Classic Movies (TCM), Lahr succumbed to bleeding as a result of complications from the cancer.

"We had a lovely relationship, but I developed an intuitive sense because he was a man of very few words," said Jane. “You had to pay attention to it and read it, but there was that sweetness there and it could make him laugh. I have always felt admired by Dad. He never knew what schools (my brother) John and I were in or anything; he really lived in another world. "

"He was a great haunting and I would say he was a classic clown," continued Jane. "He was a very serious and sweet hermit who didn't talk much. But he had great instincts and tastes and was a reader, even though he didn't have a real education. He did the New York Times crossword every week and read Dickens.

Although Lahr was a man of few words, he did give some sensible advice to his daughter.

"When I was becoming a teenager and flirting with the boys, I was on the phone once and Dad heard me," she told the store. “Basically I was shaking up these guys and I was not treating them with respect. He entered the room and said, "In my neighborhood, if you behaved that way, you would end up on the East River with your feet on concrete." Do you think I ever did that again in my life with someone? "

"But the point is, it wasn't hard," said Jane. Again, there was a sweetness there. When I was a teenager, I played music in my room. Then when I went to college, he would come into my room and put my records on. But he couldn't say that I love you. John and I, between us, receive two letters from him all our lives. But I knew he loved me. The very fact that Mom said she was going to come into my room and play my records said it all. ”

Jane also recalled another time when her famous father expressed in his own way how much he loved his daughter.

"I went to the Slade School of Fine Arts in London," he said. “And he took my best friend, my brother, my mother and I to the airport and cried all the way there, we were all afraid for our lives. Then my friend called me and said, "He cried all the way home, too," so he didn't have to say I love you.

Lahr, a leading burlesque and vaudeville star, was successful in Broadway musicals. However, he is best remembered for "The Wizard of Oz," which premiered in 1939.

"You have to remember that when they made that movie, they brought together the best Hollywood talents at the time, but my father and the others were basically middle-aged Vaudevillens," said Jane. "Judy Garland was part of the MGM study plan and she and Toto did the bare minimum to make the film. They paid him $ 500 a week and Toto made $ 125 a week. Dad was offered three weeks for $ 2,500, but he insisted on five and ended up taking 24. In today's money, he earned a million dollars. They all made small fortunes with it. ”

Jane said "The Wizard of Oz" had an unmistakable impact on viewers when it was first released.

"When it launched, we were about to enter a great world war, and if you ever noticed the Witch's minions in the movie, the flying monkeys remind you of the German planes that were bombing London," he said. the outlet. "And his soldiers, the Winkies, march like Russians or Nazis. Suddenly we are in this land where this darkness prevails, as in other films of the time. "

Today, Jane hopes that her father's accomplishments in Hollywood will continue to touch lives, especially new generations who discover his work for the first time.

She recalled the first time she and her brother had visited Lahr's grave in Ridgewood, New York, since his death.

"His grave is supposed to be in perpetual care," he told the magazine. "Well, I don't know what they mean by perpetual care, but when we got there we saw that not much was being done. But on his stone, a boy had left a toy lion, and that tells me about Dad. We fixed the grave, I planted one plant and we moved the little toy lion to the front and left everything in good shape. ”

"But that's when I really think about Dad; the idea of ​​that boy leaving that lion for him," he said. "I can see a mother with a young child, saying, 'Oh, this is the lion in' The Wizard of Oz. "and the toy is left in tribute. It is very sweet."