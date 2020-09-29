Nowadays, most people love taking and sharing high-quality images and videos. In fact, some videographers now prefer using their phones instead of their traditional digital cameras. This is because some phones actually come with better quality. In this post, we are focusing on the best Android phones for video.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

We really think that this is the most capable Samsung Galaxy phone on the market at the moment. To top that, it comes with a really great camera for video. Believe it or not, this phone has a 108MP camera, which is nothing short of impressive. In addition, you are guaranteed amazing telephoto images with its 100x zoom feature.

If you can get past the price of the phone, then you will definitely enjoy the hardware that this phone has to offer, which is a league above that of other Galaxy phones. So far, this is the best Android phone for video, because of its camera. On top of that, it’s the best 5G camera phone on the market.

We also love the fact that the phone has a bigger screen that is much sharper. Additionally, the battery lasts longer when compared to other hot phones at the moment.

Google Pixel 4 XL

This is another Android phone with a really great camera for videos, although most people will find it to be too pricey. Google decided to go out of this box with this phone and offer a telephoto camera which comes with about 2x optical zoom. However, the greatest feature of this phone is the Astro mode.

This feature has the ability to hold the shutter open for over 4 minutes. As a result, it manages to capture some really great detail from night skies. However, for this to happen, the phone should be held perfectly still.

When you use the camera in automatic mode, you will still get some really punchy images that offer you great detail.

You will find that when you use this camera, the images that you will get are a bit more realistic. This is because it exposes scenes just a little bit darker than some phones. It also comes with great noise reduction capabilities. In fact, the phone will generate more image noise when the surrounding lighting is dimmer.