Best Chromebook for 2020 – CNET

Google's Chrome operating system excels at the basics. So it's definitely worth considering buying a Chromebook laptop for work and home, as they're great for surfing the web, watching movies, listening to music, and playing Chromebook games. Because Chrome is a browser-based operating system, it is naturally suitable for cloud-based services, including storage, prevalent in modern working life. All of this is doubly true if you're already immersed in the Google ecosystem via your existing smartphone, tablet, or computer. This includes any Google application like Gmail, Google Play, Google Drive and Google Docs, to the Pixel phone or one of Google's smart home devices.

Chrome's advantages extend beyond its pan-Google integration. Chrome OS and Chrome browser are also free, insofar as anything online is free, and are very easy to use. An Apple laptop, with the sleek MacOS operating system, is significantly more expensive than the average Chromebook laptop. And while a traditional entry-level HP or Dell laptop may cost only a few hundred dollars, it's likely to be loaded with a goofy edition of Windows that will slow down the processor.

However, even the best Chromebooks have their limits. You can't install Photoshop, the Steam app, or any other Windows or Mac-dependent app. If you trust a technical app for the job, you may need a Mac or Windows laptop, and you may not want to buy a Chromebook laptop. Similarly, if you are a college student Running specialized programs or non-web based testing software, even the best Chromebook for students may not be a good choice. Also, embedded storage may be missing if you are unwilling or unable to trust cloud storage.



On the other hand, all Chromebook models are effectively malware-free – there's not much of a Chrome operating system to infect, making even inexpensive Chromebooks perfect for environments where multiple users share the same laptop. Just log in with your Gmail address and you're done.

The following list represents the best Chromebooks we have reviewed and is regularly updated as we review new products. Our editors independently select the best Chromebook selection. Please note that we do our best to ensure that prices are accurate at the time of publication, but delays in automatic pricing mean that they can lead to disparities.

Sarah Tew / CNET If you're looking for the best Chromebook with a large screen, the HP Chromebook 15 is an affordable Chromebook that offers a 15.6-inch IPS touchscreen. It is our first choice among the cheap Chromebooks. In addition to the large screen size, this budget Chromebook also offers hours and hours of excellent battery life, loud speakers, a backlit keyboard (a keyboard with a numeric keypad and a Delete key), and plenty of power to overcome the problem. the essential. That said, Asus, Acer, and Lenovo also sell 15-inch screen Chromebook laptops in the same approximate price range worth seeing. But in the end, we prefer HP's premium look, which only complements the big screen. Plus, the big screen makes it a good Chromebook for anyone who wants to eat a bit of Netflix or another streaming app when they're not working. Read our HP Chromebook 15 (2019) review.

Sarah Tew / CNET The Lenovo Yoga Chromebook C630 further extends the limits of what you can expect from the best Chromebook. The standout feature of this Lenovo Chromebook is that it has a great convertible Chromebook, 15.6-inch 4K touchscreen, but it also provides hours and hours of battery life, a snap of solid components, and a sturdy and tasteful aluminum chassis . And like most Chromebooks, it costs hundreds less than a similarly configured Windows counterpart. The large touchscreen also makes this a Lenovo Chromebook good for anyone who wants to eat a bit of Netflix when not working. Read our Lenovo Yoga Chromebook C630 review.

Sarah Tew / CNET HP x2 is a great laptop with a large detachable touchscreen, comfortable keyboard for typing, and surprisingly dynamic performance. And it works like a terrific tablet-style standalone: ​​slim and lightweight, with a touch-responsive, stylus-responsive display. The battery life on this lightweight Chromebook is respectable. Plus, and this one is a big one when it comes to choosing the best Chromebook for your needs, it comes with a pen and keyboard included at a time when many premium hybrids insist that you buy a pen and keyboard separately. The trackpad in this model is also quite nice. Read our HP Chromebook x2 review.

Sarah Tew / CNET More than its average premium Chromebook, the 714 has an all-aluminum chassis with military-grade durability to survive drops of up to 48 inches (122 cm) and downward force of up to 132 pounds (60 kg), making it a good Chromebook for people who might not be so kind to their devices. It's also Citrix Ready certified, so it works with commercial Citrix solutions, including Citrix Receiver and XenApp and XenDesktop. Also, this is the first Chromebook with a fingerprint reader, which makes switching users very easy. Read our Acer Chromebook 714 review.

James Martin / CNET Google's homegrown Pixelbook has been discontinued, though you can still find new and refurbished models of this Chrome OS device online. However, Pixelbook Go, a newer Google Chromebook product introduced in October, is still available, and while we don't think it powered the category, per se, it has a lot to recommend. It's well done, it has an impressive keyboard and it offers extraordinary battery life. See the Pixelbook Go review.

