Best Drip Coffee Maker 2020 – Tested and Qualified

There are so many brewing methods to choose from (French press, the currently fashionable whipped dalgona, pour), but many caffeine fiends still rely on classic, automatic drip for their daily solution. However, as tried and true as the drip is, there is a wide range of options that can leave consumers confused. Looking for a traditional or more advanced configuration? Ingenious bonus features to meet everyone's needs, or do one primary thing really well? Perhaps most importantly, does spending more money mean better coffee?

In an effort to answer these questions for you, we tested and retested the top-rated automatic drip coffee makers using a wide range of criteria (described below) over the course of several weeks. Bags on dark roast, light roast, and medium roast bags were ground and processed. We made full carafes, half carafes, and individual cups. And we tested the results in black, with cow's milk, almond milk, sweetened condensed milk, cold brewing force on ice, whatever.

Many, many coffee machines later, we settled on four outstanding machines:

Overall, the Braun KF6050WH BrewSense drip coffee maker scored the highest, with a consistently delicious and hot cup of coffee, brewed efficiently and cleanly, from sleek, relatively compact hardware that's turnkey to operate , and all at a reasonable price.

A close second was the touchscreen version of the Cuisinart automatic drip. This was, in our opinion, the most attractive and minimally designed of the automatic brewers, delivering a clean and tasty mug. It lost the top spot just because the touchscreen may not be for all consumers, and the setup time is significantly longer than the other machines we tested, and for many users, especially on a busy morning, a faster cup is better. .

The Netherlands-based Moccamaster brand has a devoted following, and now we understand why: In just five minutes, the Technivorm Moccamaster 59636 KBG Coffee Brewer brewer produces an entire pot of perfectly brewed coffee, and the process is as fascinating as it is a goal. Netflix trailer. However, the design is a bit more complicated than most of the machines on this list, and the price of over $ 300 designates it as a niche item.

Finally, priced at $ 19.99, the 12-cup Mr. Coffee is compact, easy to operate, and produces a very competitive mug.

Best overall drip coffee maker: Braun KF6050WH BrewSense Drip Coffee Maker ($ 79.95; amazon.com)

Braun KF6050WH BrewSense Drip Coffee Maker

We brew countless brews with BrewSense, from light to dark roast, each producing a strong, delicious cup with no sediment, thanks to the gold-tone filter designed to remove bitterness from coffee and reduce single use. Waste from paper filters. The machine we tested was white, a good option for those with a more modern kitchen design, but it also comes in black and is compact enough to fit under cabinets in a smaller space compared to some of the older machines. cumbersome we tried.

The BrewSense is easy to operate: It is designed like a traditional automatic drip machine with manual operation buttons, but with a sleek and modern upgrade. The hardware is a sophisticated combination of brushed metal and plastic, with a glass jug that feels comfortable in your hand.

The BrewSense doesn't have many bells and whistles compared to some of the machines we tested, and that functional ease helped elevate it to the top of our list. You can unpack this machine, rinse it with water once, and drink a fresh cup in 15 minutes, all without reading the manual. Brewing is also an almost silent process, which can be enjoyable in the early mornings. Some consumers may want a machine loaded with special features, but for those who just want delicious hot coffee every morning, without spending more than a hundred bucks, this is their best option.

The BrewSense is not perfect: it is not the fastest we tested: preparing a pot full of 12 cups took more than 11 minutes. And we found an annoying error in the instruction manual on how to program the clock (call us rigid, but we insist on programming the time before using each of the machines!); the instructions read to hold down CLOCK and then SET, but that didn't work. We just had to hold down the CLOCK button and then do some kind of trial and error for hours and minutes. Meanwhile, the configuration of the automatic program is not as obvious as we would have liked; although once we got it, it worked like a dream. But otherwise, we find this machine intuitive and easy to operate even without the instruction manual.

Cleaning can sometimes be a little more messy than some of our other machines. The hot water comes out through the filter and spreads across the soil to the top of the cone, and during a set up a little bit rose out of the cone, so the top of the set-up apparatus needed a little cleaning. Overall, however, for under $ 80, this machine offers the best performance for your money of anything on the market.

Runner-up: Cuisinart 14-Cup Programmable Touchscreen Coffee Maker ($ 129.99, regularly $ 235; macys.com)

Cuisinart 14-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker Touch Screen

Just a few points from the Braun BrewSense was one of the three Cuisinart automatic drip machines we tested: the 14-cup programmable touchscreen.

We highly rated all three Cuisinarts, but the touchscreen earned the highest rating for its combination of progressive design and daily efficiency. All of the Cuisinart products we found are well-designed, but this one feels special, like when you unpack a new Apple product – its glossy black surfaces and touchscreen control panel look and feel to the next level for a coffee maker. daily (and the price, $ 235 at Macy & # 39; s, more than three times Braun's, reflects that).

But this is not just an elegant and aesthetically pleasing machine: it brewed a strong and delicious coffee that tasted cleanly filtered but rich. It is also relatively easy to program and use, given its technology-focused platform. The touchscreen panel features cute icons that mean one-touch commands to help personalize your brew: if you like your boldest coffee, you can select the BOLD feature; If you are brewing less than half a pot, select the 1-4 cup feature for slower brewing with the proper extraction time; adjust the temperature of the heating plate to low, medium or high; enable or disable the audible tone of the brew cycle.

However, that technology-focused design is also one of the reasons this didn't come in at number one. As exciting and different as it felt, we felt that this machine, the only touchscreen model we tested, would feel less intuitive and more laborious than some consumers would like as part of their morning coffee routine. The touchscreen darkens during the brewing process, which does look nice, but it also feels a bit annoying, like you're literally in the dark, asking yourself, "What's going on? Is brewing coffee? " The settings and operation buttons are clear enough when illuminated, but it took us several times to prepare to get used to the amount of pressure you need to apply with your fingertip to the touchscreen. We could easily think of people in our own lives who would be baffled by this machine if left alone with a coffee bag, and so it lost some functionality points.

Also, like its Cuisinart cousins ​​we tested, this is a slower brewer. We logged 11 minutes for eight cups, and if you're watching your coffee pot being prepared as, well, a guarded pot, it looks like … it takes forever. We understand the appeal of a slower brewing process (pouring and Chemex fans, listen to you!), But 12 to 14 minutes for a full cup of coffee seems like a long time to wait when you're thirsty for your morning Joe and you're not crafting. Finally, not everyone will want to spend more than $ 200 on a coffee maker. But many can.

While some consumers may be baffled by the technology of this high-end product, others will embrace it and make it a centerpiece of their kitchen, and with good reason. The form plus function equals morning happiness here.

Luxury choice: Technivorm Moccamaster 59636 KBG Coffee Brewer ($ 309; amazon.com)

Technivorm Moccamaster 59636 KBG Coffee Maker

We had heard of Technivorm Moccaster, a machine beloved for its innovative, old-school industrial design, handcrafted and tested in the Netherlands since 1968, even before we received it for this story. Several friends communicated upon hearing that we were testing a Moccamaster, singing the praises of the brand, and one declared it superlative through Instagram DM: "Moccamaster? Try again!" And the Moccamaster comes with his best PR too. Its user manualap applauds buyers: "Congratulations on your purchase of the best coffee maker in the world!" (If you're spending more than $ 300 on a coffee maker, maybe the enthusiasm feels valid.)

Once we installed the appliance, which takes a little concentration and time, to be honest, it was really worth it, possibly with the most delicious, hot, and fresh cup of coffee we've ever tasted on a homemade machine. Plus, you barely have time to read the headlines of the morning news before the process ends. The Moccamaster made 10 cups in less than six minutes and, in a second test, six cups in less than four minutes. The preparation function is almost abruptly fast: once you turn on the machine, the preparation starts immediately. Then, seeing the heat of the water in the tank and bubbling through the water transfer tube into the coffee pot was a throwback to middle school science experiments in the most pleasant way, as if a lava lamp produced fresh coffee. after some fascinating ripples.

We discovered a lot to love about the Moccamaster, but there were also elements that we didn't adore. Perhaps ironically, it's about design. Some love a more practical coffee brewing process, but some might find that there are literally too many moving parts here. We needed to read the instructions very closely to assemble the parts. Once assembled, and once we digested what was happening in the preparation process, the machine became quite easy to operate.

But every time you use this machine, you need to take apart the brew basket to add a new paper filter (yes, it requires a paper filter, if that sets it apart) and ground coffee, and that extraction from the basket sometimes interrupts the arm Outlet and Tank Cover – Not a big deal, but it might seem like you have to put your coffee maker back together from scratch every morning. In addition, the basket lid and outlet arm, through which hot water travels from the tube to the brew basket, become very hot during the process. It's okay if you're aware and cautious, but you don't want someone to walk around and unknowingly touch the hot part of the brewery.

And finally, perhaps our most important meat with this model: When you return the glass jar to the hob between pours, the glass scrapes the heater in a slightly scary way.

However, the coffee produced by this amazing machine can lessen other distractions: we find ourselves moving this machine back to the kitchen counter over and over again, because the brewing process and its results were superior. If you, like us, are a fan of the Moccamaster, chances are you will be for many years to come, paying off the high price accordingly.

Budget selection: Mr. Coffee 12-Coffee Coffee Make ($ 19.99; target.com)

Mr. Coffee 12-Cup Coffee Maker

We are not going to continue talking about the 12 cups of Mr. Coffee, but he prepared 12 very practical cups, both in flavor and temperature, in just nine minutes. The machine came packed in a fairly strong plastic and cardboard (unpacking took a full five minutes and scissors), but once removed from its packaging, this machine is very easy to assemble. The hardware is very easy to use (and program to prepare at a specific time), even without reading the instructions. It's compact and durable, and the lid, prep basket, jar, and removable top half are dishwasher safe, which was not common among the machines we tested. For less than $ 20, this manufacturer offers, and is ideal for individuals or groups who want a machine that is not too demanding or expensive.

How we test

The testing process for these coffee machines was intense and lasted over a month. We evaluate each machine based on what would be most important to the user: functionality, durability and design. We tested each machine at least twice (but four to eight times for some) with light and dark roasted freshly ground beans, did a scheduled / scheduled brew when available, and tested the additional features of more specialized machines (a mug, beer cold, tea, milk foam). We wrote down notes on the unpacking of each machine, read all the instruction manuals, manipulated and re-manipulated the hardware, timed the preparation of each machine, noted the resulting coffee temperature, and tested and others tested and evaluated the user experience. We try to familiarize ourselves as much as possible with each of these machines, grow fond of many of them, and as a result drink too much coffee during the month in question.

Preparation function

Optimum temperature: We don't take the actual coffee temperature from each machine, because we don't think that's how the average coffee drinker evaluates home brewing – experts recommend that coffee be brewed between 195 and 205 degrees Fahrenheit, and served immediately, at 180 at 185 degrees, but we rate the perceived temperature of each beer against all others. We test each cup immediately after brewing, black and then with added cold milk, and record the results.

We don't take the actual coffee temperature from each machine, because we don't think that's how the average coffee drinker evaluates home brewing – experts recommend that coffee be brewed between 195 and 205 degrees Fahrenheit, and served immediately, at 180 at 185 degrees, but we rate the perceived temperature of each beer against all others. We test each cup immediately after brewing, black and then with added cold milk, and record the results. Taste: The taste of the coffee is obviously subjective. Two people could spend a lifetime trying different varieties of coffee and never agree on one. That said, we test each machine with dark toast and light toast, keeping the amount of soil consistent with the machine's instructions. As a result, some machines that recommended using more soil produced stronger beers; in those cases, we retested those with less land accordingly.

The taste of the coffee is obviously subjective. Two people could spend a lifetime trying different varieties of coffee and never agree on one. That said, we test each machine with dark toast and light toast, keeping the amount of soil consistent with the machine's instructions. As a result, some machines that recommended using more soil produced stronger beers; in those cases, we retested those with less land accordingly. Time to brew: For each pitcher prepared, we time the process on an iPhone timer, for both a full and half jug. For those machines that made individual cups, we also timed that process.

For each pitcher prepared, we time the process on an iPhone timer, for both a full and half jug. For those machines that made individual cups, we also timed that process. Heat retention: We note whether the machine was brewed in a glass or in a thermal jug, and how hot the coffee remained half an hour to an hour after brewing.

We note whether the machine was brewed in a glass or in a thermal jug, and how hot the coffee remained half an hour to an hour after brewing. Ease of use: We did an initial scan of each machine, evaluating whether a new customer could prepare coffee without reading the instruction manual. Then we evaluate whether the design of each machine is immediately intuitive, and on a more micro level, we evaluate the settings and buttons on the face of the machine, the marks on the water tank and the jug, how easy it is to fill the jug and The design of the beer basket.

We did an initial scan of each machine, evaluating whether a new customer could prepare coffee without reading the instruction manual. Then we evaluate whether the design of each machine is immediately intuitive, and on a more micro level, we evaluate the settings and buttons on the face of the machine, the marks on the water tank and the jug, how easy it is to fill the jug and The design of the beer basket. Performance Volume: We note how many ounces each machine can make.

We note how many ounces each machine can make. Programmability: We register if you can schedule the machine to prepare in a set time.

Durability

Daily durability: For this category, we evaluated how the machine responded to handling during installation, filling the water tank, adding soils, removing and replacing the jug for serving, cleaning, and how durable the hardware felt.

For this category, we evaluated how the machine responded to handling during installation, filling the water tank, adding soils, removing and replacing the jug for serving, cleaning, and how durable the hardware felt. Build quality: We look at what materials the machine is made of, for example plastic, metal, brushed metal, glass and the tangible feel of each machine in the user's hands.

We look at what materials the machine is made of, for example plastic, metal, brushed metal, glass and the tangible feel of each machine in the user's hands. Utility: We note the ease of opening and dismounting the removable parts of each machine, should it need to be repaired.

Configuration and breakdown

Ease of assembly: We look at how long it took to unpack the machine, assemble it, and do an initial water rinse before the product could be used.

We look at how long it took to unpack the machine, assemble it, and do an initial water rinse before the product could be used. Machine size: We evaluated how much counter space each machine took up and how easy it is to move and store.

We evaluated how much counter space each machine took up and how easy it is to move and store. Ease of cleaning: After each brew, we note how easy it was to clean the brew basket, jar, and surrounding hardware.

Aesthetic

First impression: We looked at our first impression of each machine, noting details of design, color, size, feel, if this machine looked attractive on our counter.

We looked at our first impression of each machine, noting details of design, color, size, feel, if this machine looked attractive on our counter. Color options: We investigated whether the machine had other colors besides black.

Warranty

We verify the number of years of guarantee for each machine.

How we qualify

Using the procedures outlined above, we gave each coffee maker a score in each subcategory, then we combined those numbers for a maximum score in each category, then added those numbers for a final overall score. We break down the scores as follows:

The function had a maximum of 50 points: optimal preparation temperature (15), flavor (10), preparation time (5), heat retention (5), ease of use (5), volume (5) and programmability (5).

optimal preparation temperature (15), flavor (10), preparation time (5), heat retention (5), ease of use (5), volume (5) and programmability (5). The durability had a maximum of 20 points: daily durability (10), build quality (5), ease of service (5).

daily durability (10), build quality (5), ease of service (5). The configuration / breakdown had a maximum of 15 points: ease of assembly (5), size (5), ease of cleaning (5).

ease of assembly (5), size (5), ease of cleaning (5). Aesthetics had a maximum of 10 points: first impression (5) and color (5).

first impression (5) and color (5). The guarantee had a maximum of 5 points.: useful life (5), two to five years (2), less than two years (0).

In addition to the overall score, we consider the price of each machine and its range of capacities compared to the other models (for example, machines that could produce cold beer or a single cup were not entirely equivalent to basic drip machines).

Other drip coffee machines we tested

Ninja Hot and Cold Prep System ($ 179.99, originally $ 199.99; amazon.com)

We tested two Ninja machines, both of which have some very attractive features. The hot and cold brew system brewed an excellent cup of hot coffee in less than five minutes, as well as a very tasty single cup (in various sizes), a feat less easy to perfect. It also brews coffee intended to be served directly on ice, an option that many consumers will like. We love the cool, minimalist glass jar, although the lid features a large hole in the middle for pouring, which can cause splatter.

This machine, although it has a prolific function, lost points because the plastic water tank with prominent ridges feels cheap and returns a little user experience (with this machine, luckily, the plastic tank is on the back , hidden from view, but it must be handled every time you add water). Another problem with this machine: The water tank has no marking measurements, just half a jug and a full jug, and two single-cup sizes. Without ounce or cup marks, how do you know how much water to add compared to the amount of ground coffee? The Ninja machines come with a special size coffee spoon, different amounts at each end of the spoon, but it was annoying that the amounts of water and coffee could not be more standardized without relying only on the removable accessories provided (which, for the log is cute: there's a removable foam wand.) A lot of performance features with this machine also means a busy control panel that also feels a little high maintenance.

Ninja Specialty Coffee Maker with Glass Jug ($ 159.99; amazon.com)

The Ninja specialty is similar to that made in hot and cold, with a big difference: the water tank is adjacent to the preparation basket and is visible to the naked eye. This also brews a very nice cup of fresh brewed coffee and has clever added features like countless individual cup sizes, full and medium jugs, and an ice-on option. However, the placement of the water tank front and center makes it less attractive than the hot and cold option; the tank similarly feels flimsy and cheap, a factor that is hard to miss in the user experience. However, for those who like Ninja brand products (they make blenders and other items), there are plenty of features for your investment here.

Cuisinart PerfecTemp – 14-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker ($ 99.95, originally $ 185; amazon.com)

The most basic of the Cuisinart options we tested, this prepared a near-perfect cup for, for this reviewer, a perfectly hot temperature (even after adding significant cold milk, we still had a steaming hot cup), thanks to an adjustable temperature. from the jar. This machine is solid and well-designed, with one downside (for us): The brew time was 14 minutes for eight cups, almost double that of some of the other brewers we tested.

Cuisinart Coffee Center – 10-Cup Thermal Coffee Maker and Single Coffee Maker ($ 200.98, originally $ 229; amazon.com)

Our third Cuisinart brews just 10 cups in a thermal carafe, but it has the handy added feature of a single-serving infusion, with an accessory for using prepackaged coffee pods, or an adorable mini-filter for using fresh beans. (Note: the mini filter is a little difficult to clean because it is very small). Like its previous Cuisinart brothers, this machine makes good coffee, but the single-serving coffee maker makes all the hardware cumbersome. An annoying design problem: There is an on / off switch on the side of the machine, the location of which does not seem intuitive.

Breville BDC450 Precision Brewer ($ 299.95; williamssonoma.com)

We were stunned to open this stylish brewery with so much to offer: standard, fast, gold beer (what is that, I wondered at first glance!), Chilled beer, single mug (with accessory sold separately) and customizable for your configuration preferences. The options are exciting, but also overwhelming. The user is asked to enter the consistency of their water, on a scale from hard to soft: do all coffee drinkers at home know the texture of their tap water? Also, does the average coffee drinker know what Gold Cup certification is? These feel like niche details for an automatic drip machine.

Overall, the Breville brewed a good cup of coffee, fairly quickly, but we didn't find it hot enough. The entire gadget is beautifully designed, with sleek brushed metal and a beautiful, lightweight jug, charming enough to join a brunch table. But digging deeper, we discovered that this machine was … too much. Too much hardware – it doesn't fit easily under our cabinets. Too many options: We needed to read a lot of coffee wisdom before we could configure the machine to our preferences. There are many users who consider this machine to be the sweet spot of function and sophistication, and enjoy exploring all its specialties, but for those looking for a ready-to-use coffee brew, this is a bit more.

Black + Decker 12-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker, Black, CM1160B ($ 19.99; target.com)

The cheapest automatic drip machine we tested, the 12-cup Black & Decker, is also a solid choice. He made eight tasty cups in eight minutes, overall a good user experience. As for the hardware, it felt a little less durable than its closest rival, Mr. Coffee, but it's programmable and super easy for almost the cost of two lattes with an extra shot.

Bonavita Connoisseur 8-Cup One-Touch Coffee Maker ($ 145.99; amazon.com)

The Bonavita Connoisseur has its fans, but we had multiple problems with the machine. This pleasantly retro looking appliance brews a good mug quickly and at a good temperature, but the user experience leaves a lot to be desired. Simply put, the design feels flawed. The lid of the carafe needs to be removed before brewing, so the coffee is brewed directly in an open carafe, this was so contradictory to us, even after three or four brewing attempts, that it diminished the experience of brewing process . The brewery also gets very hot during brewing, so hot that we wonder if it might actually be a security issue. Finally, after brewing, we screwed the lid back on the jar and tried to put the jar back under the coffee maker, sure, maybe we were still sleepy, maybe there was still not enough caffeine, but the jar doesn't fit underneath of the coffee maker with the lid on; The entire top of the machine came off. This also affects the storage of the machine; Because the jar lid and prep basket don't fit into the hardware at the same time, there is always one piece loose.

