Generally, hosting an event is challenging. But hosting a virtual event and making your guests stay glued from beginning to end without being bored is more challenging. No event can be juicy and fun-filled without entertainment.

Virtual events, if not entertaining, may be left with no attendee even before the end of the event. The entertainment industry is experiencing developmental processes, all thanks to COVID 19 and the aftermath of events that have flown from it.

Global attention is shifting towards online entertainment, especially virtual events. This is creating stiff competition in the industry. To keep the attention of your guests, you need to plan interesting and engaging events. This means entertaining them while dispensing valuable information and maintaining the goal of your event.

Here are some interesting event ideas to keep your guest spell-bound:

Magic Show and Mind Reading

Research has shown that magic and mentality can easily translate from life to the virtual without losing the impact. Organizing a mind reading period or other magical performances could help keep your audience focused on the event. Some famous magicians are even doing virtual performances these days.

Virtual Keynote Speakers

Whether you want to address specific issues or motivate your guests, getting a virtual keynote speaker is an excellent idea. A virtual keynote speaker is someone very influential and whose name will attract your guests.

Not only will you be keeping your audience interested, but they will also be learning some great things. Everyone benefits in the end. Remember to pick keynote speakers that can create a balance – they should give value while keeping your guests entertained.

Trivia Games

There are so many interesting but unimportant facts that people don’t know about the things they are most interested in. Bringing these facts out as trivia questions is a way to learn while catching fun. Your guests will have a hard time forgetting that virtual event, especially when a time is created to read about Ultimate Hot Slot.

Virtual Team Hunt

One interesting thing you could do is for guests to hunt for facts about their teammates using provided clues and leads. This is quite similar to conventional treasure hunts. The only difference is that you are searching for information about others. Your guest will be shocked at how little they know of one another. This is a way to get entertained and know others better.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tea and Mindfulness Experience

Every guest brews different types of tea in this event, including a unique tea developed right there. Coupled with this, a professional live host will direct everyone on relaxing and refreshing meditations. Professional help could be sought for recipes.

Battle of the DJs

Since you are probably restricted from large gatherings due to the pandemic, going to a club or concert may not be possible. While a live concert may not be possible, you could get all the fun from your screen. Getting DJs to reel out music that your guests will love will keep them entertained while getting the competition for the best DJ rolling.

Virtual Comedy Shows

Even comedians realize they need to reach an audience more than their usual physical ones. They are going virtual and have found out they can reach more people. Employing the service of a professional comedian will keep your guests entertained and glued to their screens.

Health Sessions

People are battling several health problems. Some battle mental health issues and others, physical health challenges. Some people are even worried about gaining excessive weight due to the lack of movement. Having sessions on health will help your guests get something meaningful out of your virtual event. There could even be a virtual workout session. Let them burn that weight.

Workshop on Writing Journals

Many people do not know the importance of having a journal or are too lazy to have one. Teach your guests how to write their journals. The workshop should teach them how to write journals, their importance, and practical tips and tools for writing one. They sure will thank you for it.

Chocolate Truffles

Finding a common interest is one way to bond quickly with people. Your guests could bond with one another while learning how to make chocolate truffles. This would usually require the services of a live coach who will lead the participants through the process while providing recipes.

Conclusion

Virtual events have come to stay because the world is going virtual. People can now connect, share, bond, have fun, and laugh while on a virtual event without boredom.

As you plan that event, remember that your guests could easily get carried away with things in the environment. They could even abandon the event if they find it uninteresting. Every event planner’s responsibility is to stay abreast of the best ideas for virtual events to remain relevant in the industry.