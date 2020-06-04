Best face masks for kids: cute picks from Disney, Etsy, Amazon and more

Facial masks We are now part of the lives of many of us, including our children. While wearing face covers it is not recommended for children under 2 yearsDue to the risks of suffocation, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that children over the age of 2 wear masks when in public and are at risk of approaching more than 6 feet to anyone who is not part of their own home.

The masks should fit snugly and cover the mouth and nose, so children may need smaller masks for a proper fit than adults. You can make your own masks with some household items, or keep looking for some of the cutest face masks you can buy for kids. Bonus: Many of these retailers and brands are giving back, through masks or monetary donations, to organizations that need it.

Kids Rainbow Face Covers, Set of 2 ($ 25; uncommongoods.com)

A whopping 100% of the profits from these, designed by children, go to support New York City hospitals.

_____________________________________________________________________________

LoveAndLuxeHandmade Children & # 39; s Face Mask (from $ 11.99; etsy.com)

You can choose from a wide variety of patterns: a cat face, pretty floral motifs, shark teeth, camouflage and more, as well as various solid colors for this mask, which comes with a pocket for a filter.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Variety of 5 Packs of Triple Layer Cloth Facial Masks for Kids ($ 12.50; oldnavy.com)

With a nostalgic feel, these are made from excess fabrics from some of Old Navy's most popular items, and are available in 10 different colors.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Set of 4 Medium Star Wars Cloth Masks ($ 19.99; shopdisney.com)

If your little ones love "Star Wars" or something like that Baby Yoda, this pack of four masks is for them. But they will have to be patient, because the Disney skins ordered now are not expected to ship until late July or early August. You can see more than Disney facial masks here. They will all be available in small, medium, and large, and the site explains how to measure.

So far, Disney has donated a million face masks to needy families across the United States, and has raised $ 1 million through the sale of its cloth masks to donate to MedShare to continue supporting the medical community.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Children's mask, pack of 3 ($ 15; gap.com)

This set of three comes in 14 patterns, including squares, madras, and polka dots. Gap has donated 50,000 reusable skins to Boys and Girls Clubs of America and Canada

_____________________________________________________________________________

Girls Non-Medical Face Mask 5-Pack ($ 30; athleta.com)

Designed smaller, specifically for teens and teens, they are soft and breathable with an inner and outer layer. Ready to ship in late June, Athleta will also donate 100,000 non-medical masks to the Mayo Clinic.

_____________________________________________________________________________

CikiShield Ayo and Teo Face, Set of 6 ($ 26.99; amazon.com)

For the child who may be hiding mischief behind a mask.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Set of 4 Small Disney Princess and Frozen Cloth Face Masks ($ 19.99; shopdisney.com)

For the Disney-obsessed princess, there's nothing better than this set, which comes with prints featuring Ariel, Elsa, Belle, Pocahontas, and more. It is also available in sizes. means, medium and big. You can reserve them now and you will be notified when they are ready to ship.

_____________________________________________________________________________

LittleMiaBella reusable face masks (from $ 6; etsy.com)

This California store makes matching masks for Mom and me starting at $ 6 each.

_____________________________________________________________________________

CarpeDiemWorkshoppe Face Masks for Kids (from $ 15; etsy.com)

This vendor makes masks to order from a multitude of fabric patterns, starting at sizes suitable for a 3-year-old, and ships within one business day.

_____________________________________________________________________________

RainbowKiddo Unicorn Face Mask ($ 13; etsy.com)

For the unicorn phase, some of us may still be inhabiting.

_____________________________________________________________________________

ChloeGigis Reusable Face Mask (from $ 4.99; etsy.com)

This two-layer cotton option comes in a few different sweet patterns, including cat and dog faces.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Cubcoats Face Masks 2-Pack ($ 12.99; cubcoats.com)

When you buy these adorable 100% cotton double layer masks with an inside pocket, 10% of the proceeds go to Feed America. New orders are expected to ship on June 20.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Set of 4 Small Mickey and Minnie Mouse Fabric Masks ($ 19.99; shopdisney.com)

For old-school Disney fans, it's no more classic than Mickey and Minnie wearing a mask. Like the others, this set of four is available in means, medium and big, so it could also be suitable for adults. And just like the others, you can book now to ship later.

_____________________________________________________________________________

VintageDivinitiess Face Mask (from $ 12.50; etsy.com)

These come with a flexible wired mouthpiece for comfort and fit.

_____________________________________________________________________________

LLDPetBoutique Children's Face Mask (from $ 10.62; etsy.com)

For every mask made for a customer, this Jacksonville, Florida-based store donates one to a hospital in need.

_____________________________________________________________________________

HMdecorstore Kids & # 39; Mask (from $ 12.95; etsy.com)

This back-to-school print feels bittersweet, but is nevertheless beloved.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Ilandistyle Children's Mask ($ 9.99; etsy.com)

Ilandistyle children's mask

Choose from several beautiful patterns, from wildflowers to polka dots, for this triple layer mask.

Note: Prices above reflect retailer listed prices at time of publication.