Best Horror Movies On Hulu (June 2020)

Last update: June 3, 2020

Hulu It has a great selection of horror movies, and here are the best of the best. With streaming wars in full swing, it is absolutely essential that every major service represent all major genres of movies well, as that's doubly true for horror. Horror fans are always eager to see new content, and it can hardly ever be enough.

Fortunately, Hulu doesn't fall short in that regard, giving rival services Netflix and Amazon Prime a chance for their money when it comes to the quality of available horror movies. From iconic classics to recent independent hits, Hulu has clearly gone to great lengths to put together a line of horror movies that offers something to please almost every dedicated horror fan.

Related: The best horror movies on Netflix

Without further ado, here are the best horror movies available to stream on Hulu, right now. Selections are presented in alphabetical order.

bask in

Horror movies aren't much more extreme than 2015 Bask in, a Turkish effort full of macabre visions that would make both Event Horizon and Hellraiser blush. That makes sense, since Hell is where a group of unsuspecting cops meet after a call that went wrong, or at least a realm very much like the legendary realm of torture and mayhem. bask in It is not for the faint of heart or the people who hate subtitles, but it is a great option for horror fans who subscribe to Hulu.

Beyond the gates

Those who like its horror with an 80s nostalgic atmosphere will love Beyond the doors, that seeks to recover the spirit of that decade. The film sees two brothers reunite after their father disappears, and while searching for clues inside their old video store, the duo comes across an interactive VHS board game. The game transports them to an alternate reality supervised by a mysterious hostess (Reanimator& # 39; s Barbara Crampton), and containing many practical special effects. Unfortunately, Hulu does not offer Beyond the gates like a VHS rental.

Coherence

While it's often classified as a science fiction / suspense movie, Coherence It is also a horror movie, although not of the blood, guts and jumps type. CoherenceThe horror is existential, as does a group of eight friends who get together for dinner, only to find themselves questioning reality after a passing kite leads to bizarre events. Written and directed by James Ward Byrkit, Coherence it's the perfect Hulu pick for anyone who wants to watch a movie that bothers them.

Related: every science fiction horror movie to be released in 2020

The spell

One of the scariest movies ever to honor Hulu, from director James Wan The spell He impressed fans and critics alike, winning rave reviews and making big bucks. The spell since then it has spawned its own cinematic universe of sequels and spin-offs, including about the possessed doll Annabelle Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga portray real-life "demonologists" Ed and Lorraine Warren, while Lili Taylor and Ron Livingston portray family heads harassed by demonic forces.

Hellbound: Hellraiser 2

Rarely does a horror sequel earn a reputation as good as the original, but in 1988 Hellbound: Hellraiser 2 approaches. In the movie, directed by Tony Randel, Kirsty Cotton (Ashley Laurence) heads to hell to try to save her stranded father Larry, only to face off against her evil uncle Frank, the evil stepmother Julia and, of course, the Cenobite leader. Pinhead. Contains shocking blood effects and exquisitely dark visions of a blue-lit underworld, Hellbound: Hellraiser 2 It is, without a doubt, one of the best horror movies available on Hulu.

I'm legend

Will Smith is the last literal man on Earth to I'm legend or so he thinks. An adaptation of Richard Matheson's classic novel, I'm legend stars as Smith as Dr. Robert Neville, a virologist trying to develop a cure for the plague that turned most of the human population into monsters. Smith is tasked with bringing most of the film alone, and he does it terribly, proving just how talented an actor really is. While the ending is a bit weak, everything up until then is excellent, and Hulu is worth checking out.

Mom and Dad

There are plenty of horror movies about evil kids directed at their parents, but surprisingly few about the opposite, perhaps because putting kids in mortal danger is still frowned upon. That is exactly what 2018 Mom and Dad It does so, taking place during a mysterious event in which the parents become murderers towards their own offspring, and allowing Nicolas Cage and Selma Blair to go absolutely insane as two parent units.

Related: Why do mom and dad need a sequel? (Nicolas Cage has a tone)

Oculus

While not her film debut, 2014 Oculus It was the first Hollywood movie for Mike Flanagan, now one of the most celebrated horror job directors. Oculus It is not his best work, but it is great on its own merits, featuring the story of two brothers trying to prove that an evil mirror was responsible for all the tragedy that has happened to their family over the years. Along the way, Hulu viewers will enjoy some extremely bizarre scenes, as Flanagan constantly plays with the timeline and the idea of ​​what's real and what's imaginary.

Sir

Produced by J.J. Abrams and directed by Julius Avery, 2018 Sir it makes the horrors of World War II a bit more literal, featuring bloodthirsty monsters that result from genetic experiments by the Nazis. After their plane is shot down, a group of American soldiers are behind enemy lines, and are on a mission to destroy a Nazi radio tower inside an old church. Unfortunately, that building is also home to truly twisted mad science, in this recent Hulu hit.

A peaceful place

A scathing mix of horror and science fiction, A peaceful place It has enough tension and suspense for any Hulu user who wants to spend time on the edge of their seat. Directed and starring John Krasinksi, A peaceful place follow the Abbott family as they lead an almost silent life after an apocalyptic alien invasion. These creatures hunt for sound, and any small noise someone makes might be the last thing they do.

Rare Exports: A Christmas Carol

There are many horror movies set at Christmas, but in 2010 Rare Exports: A Christmas Carol It is one of the best in recent memory. A Finnish film Rare exports He intends to expose the buried truth about Santa Claus and the origins of the joyous gift giver. It turns out that Santa Claus' roots are not as benign as one might think. Jalmari Helander runs this acclaimed Hulu import.

Tragedy girls

Tragedy girls it's possibly even darker in the classic 1989 black high school comedy Panthers X Men Franchise veterans Brianna Hildebrand and Alexandra Shipp play two teenagers who turn the investigation of a series of murders in their small town into a brush with social media stardom. The problem is that they eventually catch the killer, leaving the couple to start claiming victims to keep their journey wild.

Related: The 25 Best Movies On Hulu Right Now

Disney changed Studio Ghibli movies without permission