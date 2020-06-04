Best Loungewear: Loungewear Sets from Uniqlo, Amazon, Nordstrom and more

As temperatures begin to rise, so does our fatigue with wool. sweatpants and Pijama that we have almost worn out. How orders to stay home However, for many of us, we still want and need the comfort of clothing that feels, well, a little more forgiving. These are difficult times, after all.

So it's time to get lighter and brighter lounge wear. Think of pieces that you could easily go to sleep in that are stylish enough for a professional video chat or outdoor stroll. Here is a summary of short sets and dividers that will do double-duty comfort and function during spring and summer.

Women's PrettyGarden Stretch Waist Stretch Romper (from $ 25.99; amazon.com)

Women's PrettyGarden Elastic Waist Stretch Romper

Is there anything more essential (in terms of fashion) right now than a cute jumpsuit that has an elastic waist and details that silently remind you of the days you used to go shopping with friends?

_____________________________________________________________________________

Palm Print Knitted Sleep Pajama Top ($ 49.50; madewell.com)

Palm print knit sleeping pajama top

Palm Print Knitted Sleep Pajama Shorts ($ 35; madewell.com)

Palm Print Knitted Sleep Pajama Shorts

When you can't get to the tropics, take the tropics to … your rest.

_____________________________________________________________________________

More stylish than your average jumpsuit ($ 39.99, originally $ 59; modcloth.com)

More stylish than your average jumpsuit

Soft enough to honestly fold into pajamas, this jumpsuit is ultra stretchy and is currently available for a bargain.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Joy of Print Women's Short Sleeve Lounge Set ($ 29.90; uniqlo.com)

Joy of Print Women's Short Sleeve Lounge Set

Earth tones can feel soothing during this transition time.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Asvivid Womens Tie Dye Printed Ruffle Short Lounge Set (from $ 13.98; amazon.com)

Asvivid Women's Tie Dye Printed Ruffle Short Lounge Set

Enter in the tie-dye trend With this parlor set available in a variety of tie-dye patterns, as well as prints like leopard and stars.

_____________________________________________________________________________

SheIn Women's 7-Piece Pajama Set (starting at $ 40.99; amazon.com)

SheIn Women's 7-Piece Pajama Set

Get a cami, a shirt, a pair of shorts, a pair of pants, a hair tie, a bag, and an eye mask, all in a fun silky satin fabric of your choice.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Kari Lounge Shorts ($ 58; anthropologie.com)

The seams on the pockets are always a nice touch.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Daze Short & Getaway Hoodie Set ($ 144; aloyoga.com)

Daze Short & Getaway Hoodie Set

Made of "high performance cashmere", it is the ultimate in cozy functionality.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Vero Moda Helen Milo Striped Romper ($ 55; nordstrom.com)

Vero Moda Helen Milo striped romper

It's hard to imagine a cuter romper. The fact that it is made of fresh linen and has an easy tie at the waist makes it even better.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Honeydew Intimates All American Shortie Pajamas ($ 38; nordstrom.com)

Honeydew Intimates All American Shortie Pajamas

With pretty lace details and super soft jersey material, this is an outfit you can essentially live in.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Tommy Hilfiger Women's Lounge Set (from $ 10.40; amazon.com)

Tommy Hilfiger Women's Lounge Set

A bright and adorable hoodie paired with matching shorts. What more could you want?

_____________________________________________________________________________

The Deluxe Cotton Jumpsuit ($ 68; everlane.com)

A looser jumpsuit that's ridiculously soft to the touch.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Outside Under Clara Cropped Top ($ 29; urbanoutfitters.com)

Out from under Clara's crop top

This will be so cute under a denim jacket when it drops, and it even has a matching short.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Asos Designer Super Soft Brushed Tank & Short Set ($ 45; asos.com)

Asos Super Soft Brushed Design Tank & Short Set

With an elastic waist and an attractive navy color, this outfit looks like a perfect summer romper from afar.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Women's Short Sleeve Lounge Set ($ 29.90; uniqlo.com)

Women's Short Sleeve Lounge Set

We are imagining planting spring flowers using this set too, TBH.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Perfectly Cozy Striped Women's Lounge Pajama Shorts, Stars Above ($ 14.99; target.com)

Perfectly Cozy Striped Lounge Pajama Shorts For Women, Stars Above

A perfect short to cover the pool.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Wonderfully Soft Crop Women's Pajama Set – Stars Above ($ 24.99; target.com)

Wonderfully Soft Crop Women's Pajama Set – Stars Above

The pants here are cut into a capri, so little women can rock them without having to worry about them crawling on the floor.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Alternative Lounge Shorts ($ 48; nordstrom.com)

Alternative Lounge Shorts

A basic black short that will be a workhorse for your summer wardrobe.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Marlow Romper ($ 98; athleta.com)

Completely suitable for the office, but comfortable enough for lazy days when you don't leave home.

_____________________________________________________________________________

The Easy Chino Short ($ 48; everlane.com)

Sun, please come out so we can use them everywhere.

Note: The above prices reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.