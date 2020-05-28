Best movie you never saw: Arlington Road

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bAzuItops1Y (/ embed)

Welcome to The Best Movie You Never Saw, a column devoted to examining movies that have gone unnoticed or that have gained traction over the years, earning a place as a cult classic or an underrated gem that predated its time and / or has aged. like a good wine

Based on the column created by Paul Shirey and currently written by Chris Bumbray for JoBlo.com, this video version of the column features Bumbray's narration and Lance Vlcek's edition. For our latest episode, we take a look at Mark Pellington's Arlington Road, starring Jeff Bridges and Tim Robbins.