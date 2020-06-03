Best Movies On HBO Right Now (June 2020)

Last update: June 2, 2020

What are the best movies to watch on HBO? Subscription streaming services are the fastest growing sector in the entertainment landscape, but before Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hulu came to dominate that arena, premium cable companies like HBO offered consumers a way to see Movies and TV shows without commercials for a monthly set fee. Not content with letting the broadcast slip away with its market share, HBO now also allows people to subscribe to a fully online version of its service called HBO Now, after fans have been asking for that option for years.

These days, cutting the wire is the preferred way for many, especially the younger devotees of pop culture. Cable bundles are bloated, packed with content that very few people want, and contain multiple additional fees. Still, whether you subscribe to HBO by cable or broadcast, the service offers a huge selection of movies to hang out with, even if the lineup isn't as solid as the three subscription streams.

Before the list of the best movies on HBO begins properly, there are some important notes to make. First, the movies below are available to watch on HBO and stream on HBO Now as of this writing. As the movies expire, the list will be updated and new great options will be added. Additionally, the 15 films below, while numbered for convenience, are not rated.

15. Shutter Island

Directed by Martin Scorsese and starring his modern muse Leonardo DiCaprio, 2010 Shutter Island It focuses on U.S. Marshal Teddy Daniels, who was sent to investigate a mysterious disappearance at a psychiatric hospital on the titular island. Unfortunately for Teddy, nothing is what it seems, and the mystery threatens to swallow him whole. The star-studded cast also includes Mark Ruffalo, Ben Kingsley, Max von Sydow, and Michelle Williams. Those looking for a thriller designed to keep them guessing should definitely stream Shutter Island on HBO.

14. Drunk love

The fourth feature film will be directed by beloved perennial critic Thomas Thomas Anderson, 2002 Drunk love It featured a showcase for the then unknown and dramatic comedy icon Adam Sandler, such as Barry Egan, a desperately lonely man with severe anger issues. Sadly, such chops have only been glimpsed a few times since then, and Sandler is mostly content to stick with his usual helm of slapstick comedies like Adults. Fans of Sandler the actor will always have this critically acclaimed movie to remember and stream on HBO.

13. we

After the Oscar-winning success of his debut film Salt, the eyes of world viewers watched director Jordan Peele's second film, We, hoping that it would prove that his behind-the-camera talents were no accident. While it may not be as good as Get out of us is a great horror movie in itself, featuring an ingenious concept: everyone on Earth has a secret duplicate, and those duplicates now want to take over the lives of their counterparts. yespanther missingLupita Nyong & # 39; o and Winston Duke star in this new HBO selection.

12. Aquaman

While it is by no means the best DC movie of all time, there is something undeniably appealing about director James Wan. Aquaman solo movie, one of the most successful superhero outings in recent memory and new to HBO. Jason Momoa plays Arthur Curry / Aquaman, who is forced to face his destiny and return to Atlantis after a lifetime on the surface. Arthur is recruited by Mera (Amber Heard) to unseat his villain half-brother King Orm (Patrick Wilson), who assumed the throne and rules with an iron fist.

Though not exactly the exalted classic, its inspiration from 1962 is, the remake of director Jonathan Demme's 2004 political thriller The Manchurian candidate It is still a pleasant work. Denzel Washington plays a war veteran named Ben Marco, who begins to suspect that his experiences abroad may not have been what it seemed. In no time, his investigation leads to the revelation that vice presidential candidate Raymond Shaw (Liev Schreiber) could be an unwitting puppet of a dark conspiracy. Meryl Streep, Vera Farmiga and Jon Voight also star in this excellent HBO pick.

10. Apocalypse now

There are few better cinematic illustrations of the phrase "war is hell" than Francis Ford Coppola's 1979 masterpiece. Apocalypse now. A loose adaptation of Joseph Conrad's novel Heart of darkness, Apocalypse now stars as Martin Sheen as Captain Benjamin Willard, a special operations officer sent to the heart of the Vietnam War to defeat Colonel Walter Kurtz (Marlon Brando, in a legendary deranged performance). Kurtz has gone a bit crazy, and now he orders the fighters to worship him like a god. Apocalypse now It demands to be seen by anyone who claims to be a movie fanatic, and streaming on HBO is the perfect way to do it.

9. Jaws

The annual summer blockbuster season for movies is something that audiences take for granted today, but it wasn't that long ago that such a season didn't exist. That was until director Steven Spielberg's revolutionary success Jaws came to set the standard in 1975. Everyone knows Jaws & # 39; story: three men: sheriff Martin Brody (Roy Scheider), oceanographer Matt Hooper (Richard Dreyfuss) and gray-haired fisherman Quint (Robert Shaw) set out on a journey to kill a huge white shark after it ate a bite of those swimmers near Amity Island. Those who have not seen it should turn it on on HBO now, and those who have seen it should see it again. It's so good

8. Fight club

One of the most iconic movies of the 1990s, Fight club it actually speaks to a certain type of viewer, while turning off another type of viewer. Sure, the philosophies laid out by terrorist villain Tyler Durden shouldn't be followed in real life, but Fight club it remains a tense thriller that invites reflection more than two decades after its release. Brad Pitt and Edward Norton play Tyler and his mild-mannered alter ego, respectively.

7. unbreakable

While the 2019 theatrical arrival of director M. Night Shyamalan's latest film, the highly anticipated Cup, didn't exactly set the world on fire, that does not diminish the greatness of the two films Cup works as a sequel to, including 2000's Unbreakable. After surviving a fatal train crash without a scratch, security guard and family man David Dunn (Bruce Willis) discovers that he possesses powers beyond normal men and that he is destined for greatness as a superhero. Guiding him down this path is Elijah Price (Samuel L. Jackson), a mysterious man with secrets of his own.

6. Alien

The film that established Ridley Scott as a future great director of all time, 1979 Alien it is possibly the best combination of science fiction and horror ever made. Sigourney Weaver plays Ellen Ripley, a Nostromo crew member, essentially a space crane. The Nostromo is forced by its bosses to respond to a distress signal on an alien planet, and before long, the events that lead the Xenomorph to kill almost the entire crew are set in motion. Alien it's still so effective more than 40 years later, and it's a great addition to the HBO library.

5. The abyss

While it was the enormous successes of Titanic and Avatar that made director James Cameron "the king of the world", he was producing great movies long before that. The case is that of 1989 The abyss, who sees rescue divers enlisted to retrieve a lost American nuclear submarine, only to discover something completely unexpected in the depths of the ocean: aliens. As usual for Cameron, The abyss It is visually stunning and exceeded the limits of special effects at the time. Ed Harris, Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio and Michael Biehn star in this excellent HBO addition.

4. War of the worlds

2005 & # 39; s War of words, Directed by Steven Spielberg, it's an odd case as it garnered positive reviews and box office grand totals at launch, but has faded into the back of Spielberg's legendary filmography. While the ending tends to be divisive, the film leading to it is one of the most heartbreaking stories of an alien invasion ever committed to the film, with Tom Cruise deftly directing things in the lead role. Full of exciting action and scenes that would be at home in a horror movie, War of words it's a HBO-worthy choice.

3. The others

Those looking for a spooky ghost movie would be advised to have 2001 Others during his next HBO excursion, as it is one of the best horror efforts of his decade. Directed by Alejandro Amenabar, The Others is set in 1945 and stars Nicole Kidman as Grace Stewart, who lives with her children Anne and Nicholas in a remote country house. Grace's children have a rare condition that makes them reluctant to light, a circumstance that is not helpful once chilling supernatural events begin to occur.

2. A star is born

An award season darling, the 2018 Bradley Cooper remake of A star has been born It may have mostly ended at the Oscars, winning only for Best Original Song, but that makes it no less an excellent addition to the HBO lineup. Cooper directs and stars in Jackson Maine, a successful singer and songwriter who fights alcoholism and the possibility that he is losing his hearing. Lady Gaga plays Ally, an unknown singer who was discovered by Jackson one night in a club, beginning a dizzying romance and Ally's rise to musical stardom. Cooper and Gaga's title track, "Shallow" deservedly won the Oscar, and the chemistry between the two is electric.

1. Bohemian Rhapsody

A clear example of a division between the public and the critics, the successful biographical film of Queen Bohemian Rhapsody, It won decently in the best reviews, but it was absolutely cleaned up at the box office. Rami Malek, of course, would win an Oscar for his portrayal of Queen leader Freddie Mercury, which many disliked who considered the film to be overrated. Bohemian Rhapsody It was also controversial due to its alterations in Queen's true story. However, one thing is for sure, everyone should see it at least once, just to see what all the fuss is about on both sides. For those with HBO, this movie will rock you.

