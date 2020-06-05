Best New TV Shows & Movies This Weekend (June 5)

This weekend, Netflix is ​​inviting its users to the final seasons of a comedy-drama series, a crime thriller, and the return of the Fab Five.

In the first week of June, Netflix he's adding a variety of content to suit everyone, including the final season of a sitcom, the fourth season of a drama series, a crime thriller, and the return of Fab Five. As the streaming wars heat up due to the coronavirus pandemic and the advent of new platforms, life on Netflix continues its course, and the streaming giant continues to add new content every week.

May welcomed a wealth of interesting and original content, especially Becoming, The whirlpool, The lovebirdsand Space forceas well as new seasons of Dead to me, Somebody feed Philand the interactive special Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend. With a new month comes a lot of licensed content, and as it happens on the first few days of each month, Netflix will add a ton of movies, like The Cape of Fear, Casper, Clueless, E.T. the alien, The silence of the lambs, The boy, Aid, The artist of disaster, V for Vendetta, Zodiac, Lady birdand all seasons of Bryan Fuller Hannibal.

As for the original content, Netflix users will be able to enjoy the second part of the final season of Full houseThe sequel series, the final season of a teen drama series, a crime thriller based on a graphic novel, and the triumphant return of the Fabulous Five. Here are the best movies and TV shows coming to Netflix this weekend, June 5.

Fuller House: the farewell season

D.J, Stephanie and Kimmy are back with the second part of the final season of Fuller House on Netflix this weekend. Part 1 ended with the three women engaged and promising to stay together during the wedding preparations. The final episodes of Fuller House Then you will see the three families preparing for a triple wedding, which promises to be both fun and emotional.

13 reasons why – season 4

The fourth and final season of 13 reasons why It is now available to stream on Netflix. The series initially followed the aftermath of Hannah Baker's suicide as she left behind a box of cassette tapes detailing why she decided to end her life, each referring to a person who contributed to a reason for her suicide. Although season 2 was still related to Hannah's case, season 3 went its own way, and although it was not well received, the series was renewed for a final season. 13 reasons why Season 4 will now follow Liberty High School students as they prepare for graduation and are forced to make life-changing and tearing decisions about how their past will affect their future, and this will have some serious effects on the mental health of Clay.

The last days of the American crime

Netflix & # 39; s The last days of the American crime is an action-suspense film directed by Olivier Megaton and based on the graphic novel of the same name by Rick Remender and Greg Tocchini. In it, as a final response to terrorism and crime, the US government. USA You plan to transmit a signal that makes it impossible for someone to knowingly commit illegal acts. Graham Bricke (Édgar Ramírez), a career criminal who was never able to achieve the big score, joins the famous gangster progeny Kevin Cash (Michael Pitt) and black market hacker Shelby Dupree (Anna Brewster) to commit the heist of the century and the last crime in the history of the United States before the signal goes out.

Rare eye – season 5

The Fab Five are back and ready to continue changing lives Netflix this weekend. Following the special Queer Eye: We are in Japan!, the group is now back in the US USA and heads to Philadelphia, where they will help 10 new heroes regain their confidence, embrace their true selves and change their lifestyles for the better, all with the heart and sense of humor that make Karamo, Bobby, Jonathan, Antoni and Tan, such a beloved team.

