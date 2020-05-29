Best sales and VPN deals right now

the COVID-19 The pandemic has dramatically changed the way we operate, both on and off the job. With workers around the world forced to do their jobs remotely, as we all do our part to reduce the infection rate, a good VPN is now an essential tool for our home offices.

read more: The best VPN service for 2020

Small business owners can benefit from handling sensitive data by adding an additional layer of security with VPN technology. And while those lucky enough to work for a large company probably have their own corporate tunnel, many of us have come to appreciate that our personal data and browsing habits are also protected from our ISPs. And while there are plenty of Recommended VPNs out there, the trick is to find one at a good price. (Remember that, until now, anyway free VPN services are not worth it.)



Playing now:

See this:

Top 5 reasons to use a VPN

2:42



Read more: The best iPhone VPNs of 2020

To that end, we have compiled a list of the best VPN discounts available right now. Just keep in mind a couple of things:

Some of these deals have "countdown clocks" that say the deals are ending "today." These are often marketing tactics that are unrelated to the actual end date of the deal.

ZDNet Academy (the provider of the KeepSolid VPN deal) is the in-house retailer for ZDNet, CNET's sister publication.

Devices: unlimited devices Refund Policy: Fully refundable for 30 days Surfshark offers a great discount on their 36 month subscription with code NETSHARK. This plan generally costs $ 430 (or $ 11.95 a month) for 3 years, but it's currently on sale for $ 69.99, that's just $ 1.94 a month, a savings of 84%. Read our Surfshark review.

Devices: 7 devices Refund Policy: Fully refundable for 45 days CyberGhost, one of the oldest names in VPNs, offers customers the ability to get a $ 2.75 a month discount, valid for three years. That's a total of $ 99 billed, plus you'll also get two additional months free. Read our CyberGhost review.

Devices: 6 devices Refund Policy: Fully refundable for 30 days NordVPN is one of the industry heavyweights, and is currently discounting its three-year subscription plan with code special. Usually $ 430.20, the plan is currently on sale for $ 125.64, or just $ 3.49 per month. That equals a 70% discount. Read our NordVPN review.

Device: 10 devices Refund Policy: Refundable for 30 days from last payment Private internet access has been around since 2010, and the service offers a generous 10-device limit and an ad blocker to boot. For $ 39.95 a year, you'll get the low monthly price ($ 2.85 a month) and get two additional months free after the first year.

Device: 10 devices Refund Policy: Fully refundable for 30 days You can now go undercover through IPVanish for just $ 6.49 a month (billed at $ 78), valid year-round. IPVanish's strict zero-logging policy keeps your real IP address private for up to 10 simultaneous connections. Read our IPVanish review.

Devices: 5 devices Refund Policy: Fully refundable for 30 days With its easy-to-use interface, ExpressVPN is a great choice for both newcomers and professionals alike, which is why it's CNET's current Editors Choice. Secure the lowest service price of $ 6.67 per month for one year, and the company will offer an additional three months free. That's 15 months for $ 99.95. Read our ExpressVPN review.

Devices: 5 devices Refund Policy: Refundable as store credit for 15 days after purchase if not used KeepSolid Unlimited Plan costs $ 20 a month if purchased directly from KeepSolid. Through the ZDNet Academy, you can get a lifetime subscription to KeepSolid VPN Unlimited for just $ 39. See Rick Broida's experience with KeepSolid VPN for more information.

Devices: 5 devices Refund Policy: Fully refundable for 60 days Norton offers three flavors of its secure VPN; You can buy it for one device, 5 devices or 10 devices. The 1-device plan is discounted from $ 10 to $ 39.99 for the first year of your subscription, but the 5-device plan that generally costs $ 79.99 is also $ 39.99 for the first year, a 50% savings. The 10-device plan is also discounted from $ 40 to $ 59.99 for the first year. We understand that these first-year discounts are "the new normal" for Norton, not limited time offers, so this is less of an "act now" situation and more of a "FYI". Also note that after the first year of discount, it will automatically renew at the standard rate; You can learn how to cancel your subscription here. Read our Norton Secure VPN review.

This story was originally published earlier. The story has been updated to take into account that the offers are still valid at the time of the new publication.