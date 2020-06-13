Best sales to buy this weekend: 23andMe, Adidas, Best Buy and more

Summer sales are in full swing, which means there are tons of opportunities to save on all the items you need for the season, or they're just coveting their use year-round. See below for the technology, style and home discounts to buy this weekend. Happy browsing!

Technology and electronics

Best Buy

The largest retailer's 3-day Dads & Grads sale is open through Sunday, with huge savings on everything from MacBooks, AirPods and Apple Watch to TVs and smart home products.

Echo Dot and Amazon Music

For a limited time, you can get an Echo Dot for the very low price of $ 10.98 ($ 8.98 for Prime members), along with one month from Amazon Music Unlimited. Just note: current subscribers are not eligible for this deal.

NordVPN

If you work from home, it may be time to invest in a VPN. Fortunately, NordVPN is running a major deal, with a lower price on a shorter subscription. For a limited time, get 70% off the two-year plan, costing just $ 3.49 per month, which is normally the price of a three-year subscription.

Home and health

Wayfair

Watch for the Wayfair 72-hour authorization event. Starting June 13, this promotion will offer discounts on tons of furniture, decor, bedding, storage solutions, must-have kitchen items, and more.

Arhaus

Furniture for every room in your house (and also for your outdoor space) has an additional 15% discount at Arhaus. The savings will last only this weekend and can be applied to everything from sectionals and dining tables to bookshelves and patio furniture.

23andMe Health + Ancestry DNA Test

If you still have to research your ancestry through a home DNA test, now is the best time ever. Right now, the 23andMe Health + Ancestry DNA Test Kit has dropped to $ 149 on Amazon. This test will not only provide reports on your ancestral makeup and where in the world your DNA originates from, but it will also give you more information on the traits it may have and provide information on your chances of developing certain health conditions.

Cricut

Artisans rejoice! Cricut's Summer Flash sale is underway, and fans of the ultra-practical cutting machine can enjoy up to 40% off equipment, packages and accessories. Get ready to take all of your crafts to the next level.

Ace Hardware

Pick up some new items for your patio at this Ace Hardware sale. Umbrellas, some games, loungers and even gliders are among the sales. It is the perfect opportunity to hook what you need to spend the summer outdoors.

Fashion and beauty

Adidas

The activewear brand returns with another promotion that will make you look especially elegant this summer. From now until June 16, use code STRIPES to get up to 30% off the full price and items on sale for Creators Club members (it's free to join) or 20% off for non-members.

Jachs New York

Get ready for the summer heat by stocking up on ultra-comfortable three-pocket shorts and pants for men from Jachs. They come in a range of bold colors and prints, and with promo code DKS, they're under $ 30, below their normal price of $ 79.

Cole Haan

If you need new shoes, warm clothes or accessories, Cole Haan is the place to be. Right now, the brand offers up to 70% off sale styles, plus when you buy two or more items you'll get an additional 25% on your purchase for a total savings of up to 95%. It is a difficult discount to overcome.

Jack rogers

You know Jack Rogers for those famous summer sandals, and now you can score a pair for less. The brand offers a 30% discount on the entire site with the promo code JUNE30, so browse all styles to find the shoes that suit you best.

Levi & # 39; s

New jeans are within reach of the sale of Levi & # 39; s for sale. From now until June 21, authorization styles have an additional 40% discount with the code HELLOSUMMER. You will find discounts on jeans, T-shirts and everything else.

Stuart Weitzman

A selection of the brand's high-quality shoes (plus some trendy bags!) Are on sale before the new season. The new sandals, heels, flats and other styles are 50% off – you will definitely wear this shoe all summer.

Philosophy

Summer weather tends to have a big impact on your skin, so make sure you're prepared buying the latest Philosophy sale. The Summer Kickoff Event offers a 30% discount on the brand's beloved products with the promo code SUMMER, so you can stock up on all the skincare you'll need for the season.

Vineyard Vineyards

Vineyard Vines 'pastel-colored apparel fits perfectly into summer parties and outings, and right now, you can save on some of the brands' summer favorites. To get 40% discount on selected styles, use code SUMMER40 at checkout.

For more deals, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: Prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at time of publication.