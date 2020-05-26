Best Twitter meme reactions to Grimes and Elon Musk's X Æ A-12 name change

Tesla and SpaceX leader Elon Musk and music artist Grimes have announced an update to their son's name. X Æ A-12 is now X Æ A-Xii. Twitter responds.

Elon Musk and Grimes have chosen to rename their newborn son after weeks of ridicule and memes on Twitter. The boy, X Æ A-12, will now be called X Æ A-Xii, which is somehow more irritating to write.

The billionaire and pop artist couple is no stranger to Twitter's backlash. They are an eccentric couple. While it's understandable to accuse Elon Musk of at least constantly craving attention, in the case of his son's name, it's hard to think of this as more than just a way to trick the internet and get people talking. He's certainly aware that everyone thinks he's crazy … hopefully. When the name of X Æ A-12 is discussed in Joe Rogan's experience, Musk seemed open to jokes and aware of how unusual "X ash A twelve" is out loud. Plus, a fun fact: The California Vital Records Office only accepts names that use the letters of the alphabet, allowing for a hyphen. There is a possibility that the change from "12" to "Xii" is a decision made in an attempt to avoid an unnecessary battle with the state.

Legal and official recognition aside, this young man will have to put up with jokes about his name forever, so it's okay for him to develop thick skin now, in his first month on Earth. Twitter has been ruthless about the name and the name change throughout the month. In defense of the Internet, humor obviously points more to Elon Musk's weirdness than his son's misfortune, which would otherwise be perfectly normal. So with that out of the way, feel free to laugh at the jokes.

Twitter response to X Æ A-Xii

One of the funniest things about the name change is the explanation given by Ash's mother (we call him Ash now), Grimes: "It looks better tbh". Twitter refuted this explanation.

User @nerdonomicon posted a response highlighting the irony of Elon Musk's recent dispute with the state of California, over the reopening of a Tesla plant. Depending on one's perception of Musk's sense of humor, it could be interpreted as the work with the highest IQ.

Let me understand it.

-Elon Musk threatened to remove Tesla from CA because laws prevented him from doing business during the pandemic.

-But he and Grimes change X Æ A-12 to X Æ A-XII BC … 🤨 pic.twitter.com/4nPNBDIfqy – Keri #rebelalliance (@nerdonomicon) May 26, 2020

A post by @kurtisconner raises a question that really turns this whole debacle around. If Ash was given a truly mundane name, would it have been strange?

Ok seriously, how much stranger would it be if ELON MUSK & GRIMES had a child together and only called them Bill? – kurtis conner (@kurtisconner) May 26, 2020

The main joke about this revolves around the robotic sounding nature of the name and Elon Musk's involvement in the technology. These are some of the best "X Æ A-Xii is the name of a robot" jokes:

Patch X Æ A-XII 1.0.1 update notes:

-Change of name from X Æ A-12 to X Æ A-XII

Developer Comment: "Looks better tbh" https://t.co/1wIfrOZJhS – vic (@ victorcangil16) May 25, 2020

Hopefully this child has the best sense of humor.

