Let’s be honest: not everyone can spend thousands of dollars on every new watch purchase, especially someone who might just be getting into the watch-collecting hobby or perhaps looking to pay $1,000 to assemble their first three-watch collection. Fortunately, there are many options out there in the sub-$500 automatic watch category, with choices from the usual suspects like Seiko, Citizen, Swatch, Timex, and Orient, as well as from several microbrands that offer worthwhile options in that narrow price range as well. Here we have compiled a selection of the best automatic watches under $500 that deserve to be on your watch enthusiast radar — and perhaps even in your collection. It can be BEST GOLD WATCHES.

Before we begin, here are some essential ground rules About the best men’s watches:

Our curated list of mechanical watches will feature watches costing under $500 and equipped with automatic movement inside. The very few exceptions to the under-$500 rule will be called out in the descriptions below.

As always, we can’t include every potential Watch that meets the criteria in this range. Finally, for this list to flow correctly, the eyes will be grouped according to the following style categories:

Finally, at the end of the list, we will shout out a handful of watches that are worthy of notice but just missed the cut on price.

Sapphire crystal Dive wristwatch clock man and automatic watches under 500

This stylish timekeeper features a highly durable and scratch-resistant sapphire crystal, making it a rugged look for underwater adventures. This clock works perfectly in any situation, featuring a water resistance of up to 200 meters, a stainless steel case and bezel, and a three-hand Japanese quartz movement.

BUY AT $238

SEIKO SNE549

Special Edition watch celebrates the partnership between Seiko Prospex and PADI PADI is known as the leading scuba diver’s watch and training organization in the world Solar powered Up to 10-month power reserve once fully charged Silver-tone stainless steel bracelet and case Blue dial with LumiBrite hands and hour markers Magnified day of the month window at the three positions Blue stainless steel rotating, elapsed timing bezel Screw-down crown and case back Case size: 43.5mm Follows ISO standards and is suitable for scuba diving Water resistant to 200m

Solar, 10-month power reserve once fully charged, magnified date calendar

$274.83 AT AMAZON

Bulova Men’s Marine Star Chronograph Watch, 43mm

Made in the USA or Imported

From Bulova’s Men’s Marine Star Collection, live and play in maritime watches that feature bold accents, iconic patterns, and innovative materials inspired by the sea.

6 Hand, 1/20 Second Chronograph Measures up to 60 Minutes, Calendar, Small Second Hand

Gray Ion-Plated Stainless Steel

Mineral Crystal

100M Water Resistant and 3 Year Limited Warranty

$431.25 WITH 25% OFF AT AMAZON

Citizen Men’s Eco-Drive

With a black polyurethane strap and stainless steel case with DLC, the Promaster Aqualand from CITIZEN stands out. This dive watch — Water resistant up to 200 meters — has a black face with green accents and uses Eco-Drive technology,

so it is powered by light — any light. Other advanced features include maximum depth memory, a power reserve indicator, the date, 12/24-hour time formats, and a clock.

Iconic Promaster watches with advanced functions are designed to venture to the deepest depths.

1 Second Chronograph Measures up to 50 Minutes, has a Depth Display of 50 Meters, Auto Start Dive Mode, Maximum Depth Memory, 12/24 Hour Time, Power Reserve Indicator, Date

Silver-Tone Stainless Steel

Luminous Hands and Markers Sapphire Crystal

200 Meters 5 Year Limited Warranty

$489 WITH 44% OFF AT AMAZON

Citizen Men’s Eco-Drive Promaster

Nixon Timeteller Watch

TIME TELLER, ALL GOLD. An original Nixon design, the gold watch face Women’s Time Teller is clean-cut and high-concept with 3-hand movement and a sleek gold metal band.

IT’S ALL TIME. A timeless classic and all-time best-seller, the Women’s Time Teller has remained unpretentious and versatile since the beginning and will keep it running for years to come.

PERSONALIZE YOUR STYLE. Personalize your Time Teller with a leather or canvas band, or keep it cool and classic with its jewelry-style bracelet and sliding buckle.

FUELED BY ADVENTURES. We deliver products that meet your needs in various high-intensity work and play environments, whether it’s across the globe or close to home.



FOR A LIFE WELL LIVED. We contribute to a unified expression through our dedicated teams’ perspectives: team-designed, custom-built accessories for a life well-lived.

$125 AT AMAZON

Nixon Timeteller Watch

NixonTime Tellers offer modern elegance. The sleek silhouette is perfect for conveying your style, and its 100m/10 m water level ensures that you can protect yourself regardless of environmental conditions.

You may select several finishing options to collaborate with the style best for yourself and enjoy special features such as jewelry sliding buckles or leather bands buckles.

The precise Japanese quartz three-handed movement completes Nixon’s timeless heritage that he has so beautifully crafted into his icons. NixonSize: 40mmMovement: Miyata Japan quartz GET: 6907.

What to Know Before Buying a Watch

Picking watches can be an active hobby and doesn’t require professional horology to buy a nice one.

The watchmaker must be aware of certain key features to make an accurate purchase. Movement: The movement of a watch reflects its actual functionality daily wear it. Generally, eye movements are automatic, mechanical, or quartz. Automatic watches are charged with activities on wrists, making them highly recommended and reliable movements used by many brands such as Omega and Rolex.

Monofore M01 Silver Watch

Designed by M01, every detail has been carefully considered to create a stylish rectangle watch that is simple to use.

The sleek Watch is made from polished stainless steel and features a curved dial and domed glass. The shiny stainless steel buttons give texture and give a textured finish. Brands: MonoforeSize: 42mmMotion: Japanese Quartz BUY Monofora.

Things to consider before buying the best watches under $500

The eyes can also provide many valuable features, increasing their value and usefulness. Nevertheless, complications can be considered a significant issue when buying new watches and accessories.

Orient Triton Automatic Blue Dial Pepsi Bezel Men’s Watch

Orient Triton Automatic combines Japanese design experience with eloquence and combines elegant style and mechanical movement sophistication.

The stainless steel case is also famous among diving collectors. A curved brushed stainless-steel bezel with 22 sparkles and glimmering diamonds will turn heads—Orient: 44.33 mm. Move Automatic Buy: Amazon Buying: Wallmark.

Seiko SRPC91 “Turtle” Save the Ocean Edition

The Seiko Turtle lineup has been known by explorers, including the famous Japanese Antarctic Survey crew, who wore them during expeditions under extreme conditions.

Ref presented this Watch. SRPC91 belongs to Seiko’s Saving The Ocean series field watches and is titled “. The model features a beautiful reflective blue dial that shimmers blue to black under several lighting conditions and two blue bezels at the diving scale.

Heritor Open Box Carter Silver Skeleton Dial Black Men’s Watch

Heritor Carter Silver Skeleton features premium features and high-quality materials. The clock comes complete with an upscale analog display, a black dial, and a crocodile-embossed and black leather strap back.

The masterpiece is in sync with Heritor Armstrong’s spirit and has exemplary design, engineering, and execution. Carter’s style is guaranteed that you’re going to be more attractive. Brands: HeritorSizes: 42mmMovement: Automatic – Jom -shop.

Timex Intelligent Quartz Chrono Timer Black Dial Men’s Watch

Smooth and sophisticated, this watch world is a sleek sports-style chronograph. This is a black dial embodyinginless steel with a black dial that embodies masculinity. It is easily a high-quality wristwatch made from the best quality materials. Brands. Timex Size: 46m. Movement: Quartz. BUY Joma.

Timex Navi XL Automatic Gunmetal Case

Specification: Price: $259.42, Case dimensions: 41mm, thickness: 13.5 mm. This gunmetal grey-finished model offers a unique masculinist aesthetic. This Watch was previously available with black IP coating, as described above.

The black version of this model is equipped with the same white showcasing large lights and the military-like internal scale. Still, it sports synthetic rubber straps that replace the leather straps of all Black models—a better option for those planning to go out on holiday.

Citizen Promaster Dive Automatic

The Promaster dive automatic is one of Citizens’ top dive watches, very affordable with high standards for performance.

Citizen Promaster Divers have been the watches used for divers since the 1960s by marinas in Italy. The classic Watch also has a substantial chunky case that sits perfectly on the arm with its long length. Inside is an accurate Miyota from Japan.

Versace Essential Quartz Silver Dial Men’s Watch

It is known for its charisma and famous brand characteristics that exude classic elegance. It has the iconic Silver Medusa Head dial in silver and has silver-tone hands.

Luxuriously constructed trappings have become essential accessories for the urban man in the coveted timeless style. Versace.Size: 40mm. Moving: Quartz. Purchase: Joma. Purchasing at Walmart.

What is the cheapest luxury watch brand?

Brands such as Omega Tarot Heuer combine luxurious designs and lower price points for more affordable watches. Many premium watch manufacturers have lead-in models priced between $750 and $1000.

Some examples are Breitling Colt Rolex Oyster and Chopard Milia. Lastly, purchasing second-hand watches can be a perfect option to buy when it comes to a cheaper quality watch.

Orient Men’s FAA02005D9 Ray 2 Analog Watch

Dive into the sea with Orients Ray 2, waterproof to 100 meters. A robust watch is essential for adventure and watches enthusiasts.

Orient Ray 2 is an elegantly designed watch that can tackle the crisp sea waters or complement a cute outfit. Using Japanese automatic movement, it uses the Watch’s mechanical power from the wearer’s body movements.

Self-winding functions mean it doesn’t require batteries but are possible via hand-winding and hacks.

Seiko Presage Series SRPB41 “Cocktail Time”

Seikos cocktail time watches are top-selling dress watches in this price range, especially the best men’s watches.

The SRPB41 is the most prominent face of the Presage Series, and absolute mixology classics have inspired dials in the subspecific of cocktails.

To satisfy any taste, the beautifully designed dial is offered in several colors and textural themes.

Orient Bambino Version 5

The 5-star Orient Bambinos has been included on our list with vintage Arabic numerals and a clean dial dressier than most of its predecessors.

Although the case is slightly heavier than most dress watches due partly to the domed crystal, the strap feels quite comfortable on the wrist.

The Watch’s quality also has a simple movement from Orient and is exceptionally cheap.

Orient Kamasu

In an industry segment similar to the famous SKX and discontinued Kamasu, this is a watch’s brand new competitor in the Orient lineup that previously included Mako II & Ray III. Although the Kamasu is equipped with the basics of diving watches, its solid movement, a sapphire glass case with an attractive design quickly became an ideal value proposition. See our video review of this story for further details.

Citizen Eco-Drive Men’s AT4010-50E Watch

Citizen revolutionized watchmaking when it introduced its first light-powered watch collector, the EcoDrive Watch in 1995.

The technology used by Eco-Drive for the Eco-Drive Titanium perpetual Chrone A-T model uses power generated from any artificial lighting source.

This light can then be converted into electricity and stored in lithium-ion batteries indefinitely.

The Watch is durable as well water-resistant for up to 300 m. Its bezel is made of slick silver and features a chainlink strap.

Daniel Wellington, Classic Bristol 40mm

Daniel Wellington Classic Bristol Watches are essential watches for most men’s watches. It features great Watch with simple elegance and class in brown leather straps, egg-shell white round-dials, and silver-tone details.

These watches will suit anybody and are suitable for almost any occasion. Brand: Daniel WellingtonSize: 45mmMovement: Japanese quartz.

Timex M79 Automatic

This Timex M79 is a classic diving-style watch that features automatic movement. Like most vintage watches, this M79 has a built-in high-end look that goes well above its budget. At 42mm, it’s an extreme case, but it won’t be enough to dwarf smaller wrists. Get TimeX Automatics M69. 289.90.

Bulova Sutton Skeleton Stainless Steel

Specifics : Pricing: $400 Case: 43x, Thickness: 121.5mm – Lugger: 49mm Lug length: 21mm Water Resistant: 30m / Miyota 8N 26. The 44-inch stainless-plated case contains an openwork version of Japan’s self-winding Miyota, which has an energy supply of 42 hours.

Zelos Hammerhead 2 1000M Bronze Midnight Blue

Specifications: Price: $449 – Stainless steel cases: 44 – 5″, Thickness: 17mm – 58mm, lug width: 22mm – 450 mm, Water Resistance: 750. A specially constructed Helium Release valve can dive up to 1,000 meters deeper.

It features a 44mm full stainless steel band and frame with an alloy traditionally used in maritime applications for diving devices like helmets and the hulls of vessels.

TRIWA Nevil Quartz Black Dial Black

Triwa Nevil Quartz Black Dial Black watch comes in silver with the dial features a silver dial with contrasting seconds dial.

The clock has an acetate case, a push-button side, and an engraved silver bezel. Brands: Triwa. – 42mm. Dimensions: Quad: Purchase: Triw.

Orient Men’s ‘Ray II’ Japanese Automatic Stainless Steel Diving Watch

Since 1950 Orient has made watchmaking. Its collection has been updated to include 120 clicks for better accuracy.

It uses the Japanese Automatic Timepiece and is seen by Orient as an excellent alternative. It is known to be bright and durable but has an impressive water resistance of 200 meters. Orient: 41mm. Moving: the Automatic Timex Buy: Amazon.com.

Tissot Gent XL Swissmatic Black Dial Beige Strap

Specifications: Price: $475. Case Size: 43 cm / 63 mm, Thickness: 12.33 mm, Luggage to Luggage: 51. mm, Luggage width: 22 mm. Water Resistance.

The “XL” on the Watch’s name is apt and worthwhile, as 43mm stainless steel watch cases in such a price range are not uncommon. With its latest model, Tissato flexes its muscles again as a Swiss watchmaker.

It is available in black PVD-plated cases with a black dial and a nice contrast beige leather strap.

What are some affordable watches brands?

Among the most affordable watches are Citizen Time, Timex, Invicta, Victorinox Seiko Hamilton Nixon, and Stuhrling.

Timex Men’s Weekender 40mm Watch

It’s not necessary to invest in a nice watch. The 40mm timer is lower priced but still able to keep quality timepieces compete with the more expensive watches on the market.

It’s straightforward and features black Indiglo lights with Arabic numerals and military hours 24 hours.

Leather straps can be redesigned and are equipped with easy spring release bars. Brand: Timex. Size: 40mm. Moveability: Quartz. Purchase: Amazon.

Skagen Men’s Titanium Watch

Skagens Titanium Watch features bold orange colors that create the best business accessory. The sleek stainless steel mesh strap is finished in Silver Tie-plated. Lastly, the gray dial has orange rings that functionally measure seconds but also express the wearer’s style through this subtle pulsating of color.

The flexible Watch was born out of half a grand full of Skagen’s desire for Danish design in a modern design. It features quartz and is waterproof to 50 meters. Brand: Skagen Size: 40mmMovement: Quartz Buy on Amazon.

Hamilton Khaki Field Auto 38mm

Unfortunately, Hamilton’s favorite Khaki Field watch has lost it as it retails for just under $500 but has a hand-wound mechanism.

The Hamilton Khaki Auto, with its wearable case, long power reserve, streamlined look, and flexible looks, is a perfect watch for the money.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bulova Hack Watch

Details: Cost: $350 Case Size 37mm. Thickness: 16mm. Length of the ring: 18 inches, Water resistance: 30 mm, Motor: automojo 8050 power reserve 42 hours, Crystals: mineral. The Bulova Hack is a real piece of American military history issued in WW2.

Modern descendants of the early pieces that defined the look of today’s field watch also display a clean, utilitarian aesthetic with large readable Arabic numerals and a simple minute track, matte-finish steel case.

The internal movement is from Japan, but Bulova hack watches are American-made classic watches.